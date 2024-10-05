Moms road to recovery

Monday, September 23rd, I got a call while at work that my mom was in a horrible accident, right outside of her neighborhood. She was in a collision with a truck on Hwy 97, she’s lucky to be alive🙏🏻 She is suffering multiple rib fractures from the impact of the airbag, fractured pelvic bone that required surgery the following day after being admitted into ICU, screws and wires holding it in place, a collapsed lung, and that's all we know for now. She could have broken bones in other places but the main injuries were tended to first. After 5 attempts she was finally removed off of the ventilator (Thank God) as each day on the ventilator is detrimental to her health.

God spared my mom’s life that day as well as the other driver. Her recovery time is unknown, but we know it will be long given her previous health. She is not able to walk as of right now and needs 24 hour assistance with getting out of bed.



Since my mom’s accident, my dad, my sister & myself has spent countless hours in the ICU with my mom, making sure she is okay. Not knowing what to expect from one day to the next with her pre existing health issues, asking nurses & doctors 1000 questions, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster not knowing what the next days would bring. My dad had to leave her side to work some and keep some of his customers happy, making sure myself or my sister are present while he’s not there so someone can advocate for mom, since she was on sedation medication.

With the stress my dad is under and the state my mom is in, I believe God will carry my parents through this horrific chapter. My dad is the most simple, kind-hearted man & grateful for anything but will not expect anything or accept anything from anyone. But he NEEDS help & I'm praying he accepts it because his health & mental state matters too.



My mom is going to be transported to a rehabilitation center within the next week to go through weeks-months of rehab to get back on her feet and walking again, we are unsure at how long this will be for. We were told it could be weeks to months, it all depends on her. This means my dad has to run a house, work AND be present to her at this rehabilitation center.

So I’m hoping this will give him a glimpse of hope that God will provide in this time of need, as I’m sure their insurance will only cover a small percentage of the costs, so far medical bills are looking to be over 200k+ easily after everything.

If you feel led to help in anyway, whether it be a prayer or a dollar or two, we are grateful for any help during this time. Thank you for continued prayers, we humbly believe they are working & so very thankful God spared my moms life! God bless & Thank you for all the support & love!





































