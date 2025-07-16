Might mamas retreat

Campaign Image

Help Us Give Special Needs Moms the Rest and Renewal They Deserve

Being a mom is never easy—but being a mom to a child with special needs is a journey that takes extraordinary strength, patience, and love. These incredible women give their all every single day. Now, it's our turn to give something back.

We’re raising funds to support an opportunity for some amazing moms to a much-needed weekend retreat designed just for them—a place where they can rest, connect, and be reminded that they are not alone.

Your donation will go directly toward:

💛 Meals and refreshments for the weekend

💛 Empowering activities

💛 Speaker fees for inspiring, supportive voices

💛 Scholarships for moms who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend

Every dollar makes a difference. Whether it’s $10 or $100, your generosity helps create a weekend of healing, community, and renewal for moms who truly deserve it!

Thank you so much for supporting these extraordinary women.


Deborah Walker
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

Wishing you all a lovely retreat! ❤️

Patty Alessandro
$ 25.00 USD
21 hours ago

Continue to do great things!

Wendy Reynolds
$ 50.00 USD
23 hours ago

❤️

Aaron Jones
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Ashley Chrzanowski
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Fred Rosa
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

