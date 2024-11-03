Need help to move my mom with dementia to new home

Help friends,

I've never asked for help in my life. My mother who has bad dementia needs to come live with me so I can take care of her, but I need to come up with over $4000 to do this. I'm desperate to give her the last of her days in a loving environment and not a nursing home. I was hacked so badly earlier this year that I can't even use credit card or get a loan right now. I promised my mom I would take care of her and I will not break that promise. I am asking for help with all my heart. I'm a nurse who takes care of others all day, and now I will coming home to do the same for my mother.it won't be easy, but as a daughter I must care for her. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.

God Bless you all,

Wendy