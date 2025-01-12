Mommala goes to DC! !

Goal:
USD $8,409
Raised:
USD $7,472
Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Murray
Mommala has been invited to the great Washington DC. Dahlia however can’t afford to go! 🤣 INFLATION. #bidenomics. So I am reaching out to my supporters to see if there is even a chance of me being able to go! Should I not reach my goal all money will be tefunded! Between travel, hotel, and getting ready for the event which will be on my channel, I estimated a goal of $6,000 however I am hoping to cut cost depending on if we I can purchase my travel sooner than later! Here is for hoping. I live in the here and now. At least I can tell my kiddos I tried! Have an awesome weekend!
-Dahlia
PS for Tulsa Attorney Adam Carroll. This campaign can be edited and updated at any given date and time. So please don’t try to use this against me as income or by way of editing at a later date. Use the law book not a lie!
Have fun!!!❤️🇺🇸💙
Thanks for always making us laugh. Have an amazing time in DC!
Wishing you a fantastic trip. Thank you for making us laugh when things were beyond unbelievable! Keep your videos going as we all need to laugh! We appreciate you ❤️
You have been an inspiration during this trying time and I celebrate with you! You are carrying a lot of us in our spirits with you. Be safe and blessed.
Have a great time, you deserve it!
Thanks for making us laugh.
You've got this! Much deserved!! Have the most wonderful time.
Have a great time in DC
Can’t wait to see your journey!! Make us proud! Mmm kay.
Have a wonderful time in DC
We looked forward to your posts every day!
have an AMAZING time!!
I really appreciate the laughter through out this election turmoil. Go represent us lady. We're happy to help send you to DC.
So excited for you and your trip to DC. Hope this will help towards a hotel and/or gown for the ball. Have an outstanding time!
You always make me laugh … enjoy your trip!!
Congratulations Dahlia!! I'm so happy that you are going to DC and can represent all your peeps that Love, Respect and appreciate you and your willingness to share your wonderful self with us! You are the best Mommala ever! Thank you for getting us thru last 4 yrs. You deserve it and so much more! Hope this helps with hotel. We don't want you in a tent/walking. Be safe! ❤️🇺🇸🙏
This is YUGE!! God is so good girl. I see only great things for you! Praise be to God!
God Bless. You helped bring Trump over the finish line with a huge win, you made us laugh when there didn’t seem to be anything to laugh about. During the election, I looked forward to seeing what humor you brought every day. I hope this little bit helps your trip to Washington DC, no tent! enjoy it and be proud! Thank you!
Have a great time! Be safe in DC. Thanks for all the laughs 😃
January 12th, 2025
Thank you so much for everyone who has given! Anything past this point will help go towards an oil pan for my car so me and my kiddos can have a safe vehicle! Once again! Thank you so much! It truly is amazing how God can turn things. God told satan in 2025….”do not come….do not come.” 😏
I pray blessings and that it may return to you tenfold! Be blessed!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.