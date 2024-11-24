Help My Mom During Her Recovery

Raised:
USD $3,150
Campaign funds will be received by Terri Zingalie
Dear Friends,
Life can bring unexpected challenges, and right now, my family is facing one. My sweet mom, at 67 years old, recently suffered a fall that dislocated her shoulder, requiring replacement surgery. While many might recover from this with few concerns, my mom’s situation is uniquely difficult.
Eight years ago, she lost her husband, my dad, to pancreatic cancer. As a stay-at-home mom for 38 years, she dedicated herself to raising our family. After my dad’s passing, she had to return to work just to make ends meet, currently working part-time at a grocery store earning minimum wage.
Now, with her surgery and the recovery time needed, she is unable to work. Without income, my mom won’t be able to pay rent or afford essentials like groceries. Of course, as her child, I will do everything I can to support her, but the weight of this situation is overwhelming.
That’s why I’m reaching out to anyone who feels led to help. No gift is too small, and every bit makes a difference. Your kindness would provide the means for my mom to rest and heal without the added stress of financial strain. It’s an opportunity to truly act as the hands of God, carrying this burden together.
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2
I’m incredibly grateful for any support you can offer and pray that God richly blesses you for your generosity and compassionate heart. Thank you so much for your prayers, your love, and any help you can give.
You can give in one of two ways:
With deepest gratitude,
Jennifer Goulart
Prayers for a speedy recovery! ❤️🩹
I have always prayed for you. hope this helps you out a little. Take care sweetie. I hope you are better soon.
I hope this helps you! We are the same age. so us gals from the 70s we got to stick together! God bless you and your family ! ~Peggy
Hope for speedy recovery!!
Keep in touch
Praying for you!!
Thinking of you.
Love & prayers
feel better soon
Miss you 2nd Mum, heal fast and get well, luvs ya!!!
January 11th, 2025
First, thank you so much to everyone who has given to my mom's GiveSendGo campaign, offered prayers, or simply reached out to encourage her. Your generosity and kindness have truly been a blessing, and we wanted to share an update from my mom about her progress and challenges as she continues her recovery.
Mom has been working hard in her physical therapy—going to weekly sessions at the office and doing daily exercises at home. She shared that while she’s still experiencing some pain and limited movement, there’s progress. She’s now able to lift her arm slightly above her eyebrows and has been given new exercises to help stretch her arm overhead and strengthen her wrist. Her physical therapist is pushing her to do more, and though it’s tough, she’s determined to keep going.
Her biggest concern is whether she’ll be ready to return to her physically demanding job by February 12. If not, she worries about losing her job. We’re praying for healing and for God to open doors for a new job that is less physically demanding, offers good pay, and provides benefits.
Mom also shared how deeply touched she’s been by all the love and support she’s received. She said:
“It just made me feel like I was being hugged by God, and I needed that. I’ll never be able to thank everyone the way I’d like to, but I pray that God will make a way for me to pay it forward. I’m thankful for His provision through His people and for the progress I’m seeing, little by little.”
If you feel led to continue supporting her recovery journey, we’ve included the link to her GiveSendGo campaign here: https://www.givesendgo.com/MommaZ. Your support—whether through donations, prayers, or words of encouragement—is deeply appreciated.
We’re trusting God to supply all her needs according to His riches in glory (Philippians 4:19) and to continue guiding her through this challenging season. Please keep her in your prayers as she works toward recovery and clarity about her next steps.
Thank you again for being such a blessing to her and our family!
