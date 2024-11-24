Help My Mom During Her Recovery

Dear Friends,

Life can bring unexpected challenges, and right now, my family is facing one. My sweet mom, at 67 years old, recently suffered a fall that dislocated her shoulder, requiring replacement surgery. While many might recover from this with few concerns, my mom’s situation is uniquely difficult.

Eight years ago, she lost her husband, my dad, to pancreatic cancer. As a stay-at-home mom for 38 years, she dedicated herself to raising our family. After my dad’s passing, she had to return to work just to make ends meet, currently working part-time at a grocery store earning minimum wage.

Now, with her surgery and the recovery time needed, she is unable to work. Without income, my mom won’t be able to pay rent or afford essentials like groceries. Of course, as her child, I will do everything I can to support her, but the weight of this situation is overwhelming.

That’s why I’m reaching out to anyone who feels led to help. No gift is too small, and every bit makes a difference. Your kindness would provide the means for my mom to rest and heal without the added stress of financial strain. It’s an opportunity to truly act as the hands of God, carrying this burden together.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

I’m incredibly grateful for any support you can offer and pray that God richly blesses you for your generosity and compassionate heart. Thank you so much for your prayers, your love, and any help you can give.

You can give in one of two ways:

Via PayPal – send a gift to terrizingalie10@gmail.com Via this GiveSendGo Link

With deepest gratitude,

Jennifer Goulart