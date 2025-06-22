Scammer got my Mother

My mother, a senior on social security, was taken advantage of by a scammer. They said they were with the NIH and had grant money for seniors. Mother knows better but the scammer hacked her high school friend's Facebook account and pretended to be her friend. She was thinking about us, her kids, because she told me that she wanted to give 25,000 to each of us as we are all threadbare.

I am ashamed that I can't afford to help make her whole and have to go hat in hand to strangers to help her. I was in a wreck in September and am still recovering financially from it. But for my mother I'll swallow my pride and beg you all, please help my mom. Any little bit will help recoup what unscrupulous scamers took.





Blessings to you all and thank you in advance.





C. Barrow