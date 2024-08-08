Campaign Image

Support the Molokan Community Calendar

Monthly Goal:

 USD $100

Total Raised:

 USD $445

Raised this month:

 USD $25

Campaign created by Cheryl Partnoff

Campaign funds will be received by Cheryl Partnoff

Support the Molokan Community Calendar

The Molokan Community Calendar is our community's hub of information. I have received numerous requests to provide more frequent emails and updates. I am unable to do so because my current mass email system limits the amount of emails I can send per month and I am reaching the maximum capacity of subscribers at this current tier. The donations from the community would be greatly appreciated to cover the costs of the upgrade to the next tier. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you! Thank you for all the work you do with this calendar. It really is a blessing for our community to have this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you! Thank you for all the work you do with this calendar. It really is a blessing for our community to have this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you! Thank you for all the work you do with this calendar. It really is a blessing for our community to have this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Natasha S
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Ts. Cheryl, The work you do for our community is a blessing and I’m grateful for you. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you! Thank you for all the work you do with this calendar. It really is a blessing for our community to have this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Natasha S
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Ts. Cheryl, The work you do for our community is a blessing and I’m grateful for you. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you! Thank you for all the work you do with this calendar. It really is a blessing for our community to have this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for your service to the community. Your messages each month are always inspiring, uplifting and encouraging.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you so much for the work you do for the calendar. It’s very much appreciated! May God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you so much Cheryl for your efforts and all of your hard work. The calendar has been such a blessing to the community. Also appreciate how you add the thoughtful artwork in the emails you send out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you, Cheryl, for putting this all together for our community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for your work for the Molokan Community. God Bless you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo