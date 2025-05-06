Justice for Mohammed Adnan Khan

In America, innocence is sacred until proven otherwise. But today, my friend Mohammed Khan—a Temple University student—faces a devastating reality: his future, reputation, and freedom are under attack without a shred of due process. I’m asking you to help defend the principles our justice system was built on.

The Incident: A Rush to Judgment

On May 4, 2025, an offensive sign appeared at Barstool Sansom Street, sparking outrage. While antisemitism must always be condemned, what followed was a dangerous precedent: Mohammed was publicly branded a villain and suspended from Temple University within days—without evidence, without a hearing, and without a trial.

Media outlets and social media conflated his name with hate, but critical facts were ignored:

Mohammed denied ordering the sign or supporting its message.

or supporting its message. Barstool’s owner, Dave Portnoy, publicly shared Mohammed’s statement refuting involvement.

Temple University acted on suspicion alone, bypassing their own investigative process to punish him first.

This isn’t justice—it’s a witch hunt.

Why This Matters: A System Failing Its Values

Mohammed’s interim suspension and public shaming violate the core American principle of “innocent until proven guilty.” His name, face, and future have been dragged through the mud based on assumptions, not facts. Temple’s haste to appease public outrage sets a chilling precedent: any student could lose their education, career, and dignity overnight because of an allegation.

As a lawyer, I’ve seen how trial by public opinion destroys lives. Mohammed is a young man with dreams—now facing expulsion, legal battles, and lifelong stigma. He deserves a fair chance to defend himself.

How Your Support Will Help

We’re raising $75,000 to cover:

Legal fees to challenge Temple’s suspension and clear Mohammed’s name. Public relations support to combat ongoing defamation. Mental health resources as he navigates this trauma.

Every dollar sends a message: we will not let fear override fairness.

A Call to Conscience

This isn’t just about Mohammed. It’s about protecting everyone’s right to a fair process. When institutions punish first and ask questions later, none of us are safe.

Mohammed made mistakes—he attended a bar, perhaps trusted the wrong crowd—but he is not a bigot. He’s a student who deserves the chance to prove his innocence. Let’s ensure hate is met with accountability, but accusations are met with evidence.

Stand With Justice. Stand With Mohammed.

Donate today. Share his story. Demand due process. Together, we can turn outrage into opportunity—for Mohammed, and for every person wronged by premature judgment.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizer: Alex Morris, Esq. (Temple Alumni, Free Speech Advocate)

Beneficiary: Mohammed Khan’s Legal Defense Fund

*Note to Donors: All funds will be managed transparently through a dedicated trust. Updates will be shared regularly.

Thank you for defending justice.