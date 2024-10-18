Hurricane Helene Relief From Ohio

As we come together to support our fellow Americans in the wake of this devastating storm, we are reminded of the powerful verse from Isaiah 6:8: ‘Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” And we said, “Here I am. Send me!”

In the spirit of love and service, we answer the call to be a light for those in need. This campaign will allow us to offer help, take needed supplies, and volunteer our time to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Whether you’re able to give, serve, pray or simply share important information, every act of kindness is a step toward healing and rebuilding.

Thank you for being here, and for your willingness to say, ‘Here I am. Send me!’

With your donations we will be able to continue to send out groups with supplies that are needed. The donations will provide fuel, food, hotels (if needed), anything that might come along during the trip, and more supplies to send if needed.

Thank you for your support and prayers.