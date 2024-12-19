Help Mariah and Sean have a baby!

Mariah and Sean have been trying to bring to life their dream of welcoming a baby into their home and their lives for several years. They have explored endless options, endured painful losses, and spoken to several medical professionals to investigate the reasons behind the infertility challenges that they have faced. Despite the pain, suffering and heartbreak that they have endured throughout this process, they have remained optimistic and steadfast in their determination to find a way to have a child.

After much exploration and many intrusive tests, it has been determined that the only way for Mariah and Sean to conceive is to embark on a journey of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). This must be done by a fertility clinic, and there are extravagant costs involved. Mariah and Sean have been awarded the Fertility Friends Foundation grant of $5000 (available to them only for a limited time) to put towards their IVF treatment, however, this is not enough, and so they're hoping to raise funds to ease the burden of the remaining costs. One single round of IVF, which includes daily monitoring, clinic visits and testing, expensive medications, creation of embryos, freezing and storage of embryos, and implantation of embryos, will cost them $20,000 or more. Fortunately, they have an incredible doctor who is supportive and has shared extensive knowledge with them, informing Mariah and Sean that they have excellent chances (over 70%) of conceiving in this way. They just need a little financial help from their friends, family, and caring community to make this happen!

As a close friend of Mariah and Sean, I can personally relate to the experience of infertility and the emotional, mental and financial toll that this takes. It is truly humbling to realize how easy it is for some to conceive, while we, as a society, often take for granted the toll that it can have on those who don't have the ability to conceive without assistance from the medical field. No one should have to endure the kinds of losses related to miscarriages and monthly missed opportunities, while also juggling grand expenses in connection with fertility treatments. It is a significant social injustice that female reproduction complications are not covered under MSP in our province. Even with the possibility of provincial funding for IVF in the future, there are no guarantees, and the waitlists for services with this funding has been predicted to be up to two years or more (if the program even makes it to the public).

Everyone who knows these two, knows that they are going to be incredible parents and they will give this baby a beautifully supportive and loving home. They are surrounded by large families and a supportive community, which has been the saving grace throughout this arduous process. It is already quite an undertaking emotionally, psychologically and physically to navigate the complexities involved with facing infertility. To have to face the financial burden as well is another struggle entirely. But we as their family and community can help!

Every donation, no matter how large or small, will make a difference and will help to ensure that this option of creating a baby remains available to them, and will also provide them with financial stability, benefitting their baby when he or she is born. Every dollar will be received with warmth and gratitude, but best of all, by donating, you will have the joy of witnessing this baby and their ecstatic parents once they are in this world, and knowing that you had a part in helping this beautiful family come to life. Mariah and Sean are planning on beginning their IVF treatment in mid-January of 2025, so let's share this campaign far and wide to raise as much as we can to help them reach their fertility goals in the new year!

Once you have donated, please check back here regularly for updates on their magnificent journey!!