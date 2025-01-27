Help Fund Marshall & Morrigan's Wedding!

Hello, and thank you for checking out this page!





If you're here, you're either one of our invited guests, someone who followed a link and were asked to donate here, or you're just randomly on the page after seeing it on GiveSendGo and thought, "Oh they look cute, let me go check out that page". If you're the last group, we appreciate the compliment, but we're taken, thank you.

All jokes aside, early this year, both Morrigan Sanders and Marshall Hoyt (That's me!) will be getting married at a ceremony here in the U.S.A., one that our friends and loved ones can attend. As a result of starting our lives together, we're both a little tight on funds for something as expensive as a wedding. You may have noticed, if you are one our invited guests, we've sent you a link to this page rather than sending you a wedding registry. We've decided that while getting things would be nice, and we of course don't look down on the sentiment of a physical gift, whether that's a handcrafted scarf or a store bought blender (We already have one, before you ask), we would prefer having enough money to get married in the first place. We've done our best to keep the budget down, but even we can't make a wedding happen for the cost of a beat up used car. Don't get me wrong, we don't plan to get married for the cost of a Tesla either, even if the average American wedding costs nearly 30k these days. We're trying to keep it cheap, but we still need some help covering costs to cross that finish line. We did run the numbers, get estimates, rounded up quite a bit to cover our bases, calculated GiveSendGo fees, and after speaking to our (Already booked) venue, we've come up with the requested amount of...

$5500!



Seems reasonable, I hope. So what do we plan to do with the requested funds? Pretty simple, actually. We plan to...

Pay for the venue

Pay for the caterer

Book a licensed bartender

Buy decorations

Prep some party favors for our guests (They are our friends and family, after all)

Pay for the wedding clothes

There are some other costs associated, but we're trying to take advantage of some of our savings to make sure we're not asking too much, especially from people who might not even be attending our wedding. If you are, I assure you, you'll receive the biggest of hugs at the wedding, even if you are not able to contribute.

So, you might ask what we'll do if we get more than the requested amount? Well, if we pass our goal, we will use a somewhat indeterminate amount of funds past that to pay for those additional wedding costs mentioned prior. If we get even more than that somehow, we'll use those funds to start fixing up things in our little apartment- starting with getting a working microwave (What a luxury!) and getting some bookshelves and organizers. Anything past that- we'll consider investment money so we can one day buy a house.

What if we don't reach our goal? That's okay! We'll make it work and pull things together to make the wedding happen, we'll just have to compromise in a couple of areas, but we've got backup plans B through G in case that happens.

Whoever you are, whatever your reason for being here, we hope that you can donate just a little bit and help fund our wedding. Every dollar is deeply appreciated. From the bottom of our hearts: Thank You So Much!