Help Misty Devenney Protect her 1st Amend Rights

Misty Devenney was elected as a District Director for the Mohave County Republican Central Committee. Misty was issued an Injunction Against Harassment within 30 minutes of her election, preventing her from being the leader of District 2. The Republican Central Committee then removed Misty as the elected Director and used the Injunction so that she could not attend any Republican meetings.

Misty did not harass anyone. What Misty did was criticize what she felt were inappropriate actions by the Republican Chairwoman. Because of this criticism, the Mohave County Republican Central Committee Board voted to send a Cease and Desist Letter to Misty. Instead, the Chairwoman took it upon herself to obtain Injunctions Against Harassment against Misty from the Justice Court. This forced her to hire an attorney to defend herself.

On September 30, 2023, the Mohave County Republican Central Committee Board voted to have the injunction removed. As of today (November 15, 2023) the Injunction remains in place.



The Mohave County Republican Central Committee claims that only the government allows someone freedom of speech. They believe that Republicans have no right to "criticize our esteemed elected officials" and any dissension is met with law-fare. We the People of the Republican Party do not agree. Misty has a God-given right to her First Amendment free speech.

Please help Misty fight against unjust censorship and to show the "leaders" in the Republican Party that they are not exempt from criticism.

