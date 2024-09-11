Fire EMS mission trip to the Dominican Republic





I wanted to let you know about a mission’s trip that I am going on with other Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics, and Emergency Services Personnel from across the east coast of the US, The group is called Responders On A Mission Int’l and was founded in 2011 as an outreach in (WNY)Buffalo NY as well as in the Dominican Republic & Honduras. ROAMint is also now operating in Virginia!!! I have the opportunity to join the team and will be traveling to the Dominican Republic on January 14-19

Here are some of the things I’ll be doing: I will be working with several Fire Departments and be able to teach them basic knowledge of fire suppression and first aid. Along with providing the departments with fire and first aid training, we will be sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them, and encouraging them to work together. Besides working with the Fire Departments, I will also be working with our local missionaries encouraging them and building relationships with them. On this trip we will also be holding a large Fire and EMS training and evangelism conference with Fire Depts and EMS/Rescue agency's traveling in from across the Dominican Republic!

I’m posting this to ask you to keep me in your prayers for safety, strength and a good attitude while I serve. The other reason that I am writing is to ask you to consider supporting my trip financially. The trip costs a total of $2000 and I’ll be doing some fundraising and other hard work to try and raise this money. Any funds raise over the trip cost will be used for Spanish Bibles and baseballs for the children we encounter in the villages and along the roads. Please learn more about this great Ministry at https://roamintl.org