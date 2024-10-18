Supporting Mother Daughter Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

We hope this letter finds you and your family doing well. Selah and I would like to share with you an opportunity that God has put before us. It has been placed on our hearts to join with other people from our church, Northside Christian, to serve on a mission trip to Zimbabwe, Africa next summer. We will be partnering with the Mushayamunda Christian Development Foundation from June 26th to July 9th. While there, we will be interacting with the folks in the Mushayamunda Village by providing medical assistance and supplies. We will also be working with the many school children sharing God’s love through VBS, playing games and giving school supplies. In the evenings we will have the opportunity to share about our own lives and what God has done for us!

As many of you are aware, my father passed away in June of this year. One of his dreams was to do a mission trip to Africa. When this opportunity came to our attention, we decided that God wanted us to go in honor of him. We are certain that we will not return the same and that God is going to use us for His glory. We are also certain that God will use this time to direct Selah’s future path, whatever that may be.

The trip will cost $5,000 a person. Airfare alone will be around $2700 each. For Selah and me, that is $10,000. That’s a huge amount, but we believe that God is in it and will provide. We know God is calling us to serve together and we are relying on Him for strength and wisdom as we plan and raise financial support. We know all good things come from Him and since it is His will He will provide a way. We also know that it would be very difficult to do this on our own, and as you feel called, we would be very blessed if you would consider supporting us prayerfully and/or financially. Our first half of $5,000 is due by October 20, 2024, with the remaining balance due February 16, 2025.

All gifts will be so gratefully received and are tax deductible. Please note that if you would like the tax deduction it must go through Northside Christian Church. The following is a list of options if you would like to help:

1. You can send a check made out to “Northside Christian Church” and in the memo section please write Zimbabwe 2025 for the Gulacheks. It can be sent to the following location:

Northside Christian Church

Attn. Cheryl Frazee

7615 Ridge Road

Wadsworth, OH 44281

2. You can give online using the following link*:

"https://mynorthsidecc.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/710/responses/new

*(There will be a small fee using this link to cover the cost that is charged to the church)

​Selah and I covet your prayers for a healthy and safe trip and God’s provision in it all. Thank you so much for your consideration.

For God’s Glory,





