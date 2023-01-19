NUBA MOUNTAINS IN SUDAN MISSION

Greetings Friends

Do you want to help send Frontline Mission Workers to the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, for upcoming Mission trips?

We need your help to get our Missionaries to the Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

The Missionaries will serve, Evangelise, Counsel, and distribute Audio Bibles/Bibles in Arabic and English throughout the Nuba Mountains.

See the article about a previous Mission to the Nuba Mountains:

https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/sudan/caring-for-leaders-in-sudan

Crowdfunding costs will go into:

- The flights from Cape Town to Juba (the Capital of South Sudan) and back.

- Charter Flights to get to the Nuba Mountains and other travel expenses

- Driving to Locations in the Nuba Mountains

- Audio Bibles, Digital Bible and other Evangelistic and Discipleship materials

Please share our Crowdfunding project with your Church and Friends in Christ, and pray for us to achieve our goal to send these Missionaries to Sudan.

How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, “Your God reigns!” - Isaiah 52:7

For South Africans you can find our banking details on our Frontline Fellowship Website: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/donate-to-frontline-fellowship---south-africa.html