Mission to Sunderland

Join me as I return to Sunderland, England to serve God and man in missions!

Last year I went with a team (pictured above) from my university, North Greenville University, and I am very glad and blessed to have the opportunity to go back. We will be there May 11-20, 2025, working with UK-USA Ministries, Hope Vineyard church, and in local schools in Sunderland to bring the light of the Gospel to those who need it. Though England's primary religion is Christianity, many don't know who Jesus is and the eternal life He promises. We hope to introduce Him to them in some small way and give any new Christians the resources (through a church like Hope Vineyard) to continue a life of faith.

If anything, please pray that God will give me and my team boldness, humility, and the willingness to love the people of Sunderland as He loves them. Faith and prayer are first and foremost; if He wants me to go, the funds will follow.

As in all things, glory to God alone. Thank you!