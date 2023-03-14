Mission to the Congo River Basin

Please Pray for our co-worker Johan, who comes from the South African Navy - He is currently in the Congo.

See more detailed information, photographs and videos here: https://www.frontlinemissionsa.org/congo-river-mission.html

Johan reported that, after 19 days, driving over challenging terrain, having travelled 5,274km, he…"Arrived in Kisangani yesterday at sunset!"

(Kisangani was formerly named Stanleyville, located on the Congo River in the eastern part of the central Congo Basin, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is the country's fifth most populous urban area, with an estimated population of 1,602,144 and the largest of the cities in the tropical jungle of the Congo. Kisangani is located approximately 2,100km from the mouth of the Congo River, making it the farthest navigable point upstream. Henry Morton Stanley founded Kisangani as Stanley Falls Station in 1883).

An estimated 18 million people are spread out in often very isolated villages in the Congo River basin. Their daily existence is desolate, and they desire more in life. The Congo River is very deep at places. It is a fast-flowing river up to 16km wide in the rainy season. The distance from Kisangani to Kinshasa is 1,734km and there are 14,000km of riverbanks to reach when the many tributaries are considered. River blindness caused by the black fly is prevalent and often goes untreated... The Congo river basin is a most strategic and neglected mission field.

Who we are?

A mission enterprise in association with Frontline Fellowship.

What is our goal?

To mobilise and coordinate an effective mission to evangelise and disciple the unreached people in the Congo River basin.

Why do we do it?

The work of Dr. David Livingstone and the Baptist Missionary Society had suffered some neglect by the late 1950s. God’s Great Commission work along the Congo River is not complete. Establishing sustainable missions in central Africa regions is historically very challenging. At Frontline Mission any challenge, especially a neglected or restricted access area in war torn regions of Southern Africa, cannot remain as it is, but must be overcome, reached and served with the Gospel or Good News.

He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation" - Mark 16:15

The strategy:

1. Record the village GPS location and description as unreached or reached as part of the church planting program.

2. Start or continue the saturation church planting model (stream) and schedule the three-year Pastor Training program which is done from the nearest town at six-month intervals.

3. Establish and expand the local pastor’s mentorship program.

4. Make sure the villagers receive Bibles in their local language.

5. Move on to the next isolated, unreached, or un-discipled village.

6. Relieve outreach team members as international partnerships and circumstances allow.

7. Remain in prayer for provision and perseverance.

8. Do river trading between riverside villages to help with mission sustainability and local goodwill.

9. Establishing missionary logistic, outreach, and rural development routes, - in this case between Cape Town (RSA) and Kisangani (DRC).

"And this Gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come" - Matthew 24:14