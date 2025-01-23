Mission of the Apostles Rose Garden

50 pine trees stood surrounding the Mission of the Apostles roman catholic church in Kelebia. Pestilence devestated the trees last summer. For the glory of God, the Hungarian community would like to emphasise the beauty of the building by cultivating a rose garden. The small community managed to raise $3000 so far. Further $7500 would allow us to plant a rose garden to celebrate the glory of God and strengthen the bond in the small community living in minority.

A kelebiai, Apostolok küldetése templom kertjét 50 fenyőfa díszítette. A fenyőket kártevők az elmúlt nyáron elpusztították. A kisebbségben élő, maroknyi magyar közösség egy gyönyörű rózsakert ültetésével szeretné Istent dicsőíteni és a templom szépségét hangsúlyozni. Eddig sikerült összegyűjetniük 3000 dollárt, de szükségük lenne még 7500 dollárra ahhoz, hogy a kertet meg tudják építeni. Ehhez gyűjtenek adományokat.