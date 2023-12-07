Livingstone Missionary School

MISSIONARY APPRENTICE TRAINING PROGRAMME

IN SERVICE TRAINING – MISSIONARY APPRENTICESHIP



If you are serious about missions and if you want to make the Great Commission your supreme ambition, you should prayerfully consider applying for Frontline Fellowship's in-service missionary training programme.

WHY MISSIONARY APPRENTICESHIP?

All too many rush into short term missions without adequate training in evangelism or cross-cultural missions, without understanding the various religions and worldviews they will have to encounter and without an effective grasp of tried and field tested missionary strategies and tactics. On the other hand others get tied up in years of academic studies far removed from the hard realities of the mission fields and few end up actually persevering and succeeding in a missionary career. The attrition rate of first term missionary volunteers giving up is destabilizing missions worldwide. We need character development and in-service apprenticeship. Frontline Fellowship offers a practical, tried and tested balance between training and outreach.

WHAT IS FRONTLINE FELLOWSHIP?

Frontline Fellowship is an indigenous African mission based in Cape Town South Africa. For over 40 years Frontline Fellowship has pioneered missionary outreaches in Restricted Access Areas and to neglected people groups in Africa. Its priorities are Leadership Training, Literature Distribution and Love in Action.

WHO DIRECTS THE MISSIONARY APPRENTICE TRAINING PROGRAMME?

The Missionary Apprentice Training Programme (MATP) is under the personal supervision of veteran African missionary Dr. Peter Hammond – the Founder and Director of Frontline Fellowship. Rev. Hammond is the author of, amongst others, The Greatest Century of Missions, the Discipleship Handbook, Faith Under Fire in Sudan, Putting Feet to Your Faith, Frontline: Behind Enemy Lines for Christ and the Great Commission Manual. Since 1982 Peter Hammond has pioneered missions to Mozambique, Angola and Sudan. He has ministered in 38 countries on four continents.

Dr. Hammond has designed numerous leadership training programmes, some of which have been adopted by Christian universities and Bible Colleges. He has developed the Discipleship Training Course, the Biblical Worldview Summit, the Great Commission Course, the Muslim Evangelism Workshop, The Reformation and Revival Seminar and initiated the Calvin 500, Livingstone 200 and Reformation 500 movements. Peter has been consistently involved in personal, literature, film evangelism and preaching in some of the most neglected areas, in the streets of squatter camps, inner city ghettos, in prisons, military bases and hospitals.

WHAT DOES THE MISSIONARY APPRENTICE TRAINING PROGRAMME INVOLVE?

Those who sign up for Frontline Fellowship’s MATP will receive 18 months of in-service missionary apprenticeship. This will include a Library Programme with Book Reports required, intensive lectures with written exams required, numerous practicals with personal evaluations given, many outreaches and varied opportunities for practical missionary service, learning on-the-job alongside experienced missionaries.

CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT

The MATP is intensive and demanding. For much of the time the Trainee is based at Livingstone House, the missionary headquarters of Frontline Fellowship in Cape Town. At other times Trainees will be at courses and conferences, or based at other mission stations. Trainees are challenged, instructed, inspired and involved in a wide variety of tasks ranging from the physical and mundane to the spiritual and demanding. The programme is designed to stretch minds and muscles and to deepen the devotional life of the Trainee. We give high priority to character development in order to produce dedicated, dependable, disciples who will improvise, adapt and overcome all obstacles and opposition to complete their mission to the Glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

At the successful conclusion of the MATP 18 months the Trainee may be recognised as a Field Worker and receive a Certificate from Frontline Fellowship. If the written book reports and assignments are satisfactorily completed, the Trainee could also receive a Certificate or Diploma from the William Carey Bible Institute as well.

WHEN DOES THE MISSIONARY TRAINING BEGIN:

The essential selection and training course which all Trainees for the MATP must first complete is the Great Commission Course (GCC) held in Cape Town each year. Visit our website so see the exact dates for the next Great Commission Course: www.frontlinemissionsa.org

AFTER COMPLETING THE MATP WILL THERE BE FURTHER TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES?



Yes! The MATP is just the beginning. Many opportunities for further training and service will be available to those who successfully complete the MATP. As a Missionary Field Worker candidate you could then apply for a further one, two, or three years, in-service training programme which would involve more missionary work and training and field outreaches along with further study with the William Carey Bible Institute. Alternatively you could apply for any other mission or Bible College. The MATP will practically prepare you for further effective missionary study and service, whether with our mission or any other. We are affiliated to Back to the Bible Mission near Barberton in Mpumalanga which offers a 3-year Bible Training programme for pastors, missionaries and evangelists.



