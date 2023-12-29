Eimy Herrera's mission trip to

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $3,338
Campaign funds will be received by Eimy Herrera
My name is Eimy Herrera, I am 22 years old and from McAllen TX. Starting in August of 2023, I’ve been attending a Bible school in Beaumont TX, called 3D Training Center. There, I've had the opportunity to learn how to reach unbelievers with the truth of the gospel as well as gain a deeper understanding of who God is and His plan for me. Through the school, God has greatly grown my faith in Him. A few years ago the Lord put global missions on my heart and I have been able to begin serving through The Navigators ministry at Eagle Lake Camp for two years now.
The reason I am fundraising is because God has recently opened a door for me to do missions in South Korea for 1 year
Estanos orando por ti
I know this isn't much, but God bless and keep safe.
Estanos orando por ti
Estanos orando por ti
Estanos orando por ti
We love you and are praying for you and how God uses you on this trip!
Praying for your trip.
Proud of you!!
Wishing you success in your mission.
So excited for you! We will be praying! Love you bunches!
Dios te bendiga Eimy y todo salga bien
We are so excited that you are following the Lord to Korea! We will be praying for you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.