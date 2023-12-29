Eimy Herrera's mission trip to

Campaign Image

My name is Eimy Herrera, I am 22 years old and from McAllen TX. Starting in August of 2023, I’ve been attending a Bible school in Beaumont TX, called 3D Training Center. There, I've had the opportunity to learn how to reach unbelievers with the truth of the gospel as well as gain a deeper understanding of who God is and His plan for me. Through the school, God has greatly grown my faith in Him. A few years ago the Lord put global missions on my heart and I have been able to begin serving through The Navigators ministry at Eagle Lake Camp for two years now.


The reason I am fundraising is because God has recently opened a door for me to do missions in South Korea for 1 year

Walter Gomez
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Estanos orando por ti

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

I know this isn't much, but God bless and keep safe.

Walter Gomez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Estanos orando por ti

Walter Gomez
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Estanos orando por ti

Walter Gomez
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Estanos orando por ti

The Bowes
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you and are praying for you and how God uses you on this trip!

Christina
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for your trip.

Bob Speakman
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Proud of you!!

anonymous
$ 300.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

Pete and Sheila
$ 1000.00 USD
9 months ago

Wishing you success in your mission.

The Prestons
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

So excited for you! We will be praying! Love you bunches!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Aurora Medina
$ 28.00 USD
10 months ago

Dios te bendiga Eimy y todo salga bien

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

John & Priscilla Kunkle
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We are so excited that you are following the Lord to Korea! We will be praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Walter GOMEZ
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

