Mission in Kenya

Back in March, I was presented with an amazing opportunity to travel to Kenya for missions. I have been called to minister and evangelize to the people and churches in the region.

After vast amounts of prayer and wisdom from dear friends, whom I’m more than blessed to have, I finally decided to go for it. It was a huge decision, but God has already blessed me in so many incredible ways leading up to this point.

I will be staying in Kenya for 4 months, where I will get to bless and be blessed by the wonderful people there. I am beyond excited to get to take this trip along side a group of people from my church. They will be with me for the first week of travel and then head back to the U.S.

Please join me in prayer and support as we get closer to the trip.