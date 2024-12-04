Campaign Image

Mission in Kenya

Goal:

 USD $9,000

Raised:

 USD $3,675

Campaign created by Eric Cummins

Campaign funds will be received by Eric Cummins

Mission in Kenya

Back in March, I was presented with an amazing opportunity to travel to Kenya for missions. I have been called to minister and evangelize to the people and churches in the region. 

After vast amounts of prayer and wisdom from dear friends, whom I’m more than blessed to have, I finally decided to go for it. It was a huge decision, but God has already blessed me in so many incredible ways leading up to this point.

I will be staying in Kenya for 4 months, where I will get to bless and be blessed by the wonderful people there. I am beyond excited to get to take this trip along side a group of people from my church. They will be with me for the first week of travel and then head back to the U.S.

Please join me in prayer and support as we get closer to the trip.

Recent Donations
Show:
Auntie Sheila
$ 250.00 USD
11 days ago

Safe travels!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2200.00 USD
18 days ago

Buddy
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1100.00 USD
26 days ago

This is not my money it is God's money, use it wisely.

Joker
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

I wish I could help with more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

PTL! May you go by GODS GRACE and For HIS GLORY :)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo