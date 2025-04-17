Brotherjohn's Cebu Mission - Spreading AGAPE in the Philippines

We are fundraising to send Brotherjohn Spoon to the island of CEBU in the Philippines to spread AGAPE and be the hands and feet of Christ to others. This ministry trip will be a gospel-sharing dive into the Mens prison system as well as schools of youngsters who need the word of God preached to them in a way that emphasizes RELATIONSHIP over Ritual. He will be traveling with several old friends from the South Orange County area of California. The mission will continue the work he is doing in East Texas with ARMi by feeding the hungry, serving the needy, and loving the people of the island nation as directed to in scripture in Matthew 28:18-20. His hope is to counter the darkness and brokenness in this world by spreading a message of God's grace and salvation. Please consider giving to this cause and helping to spread the gospel message into corners of the world that have not yet received its light of HOPE. Join us in this life-changing mission and make a difference in the lives of those in need. Donate now and be a part of this divine adventure! #Brotherjohn #CebuMission #AGAPE #Gospel #Matthew28 #FeedTheHungry #ServeTheNeedy #LoveTheLeast #GodsGrace #Salvation