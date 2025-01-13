Campaign Image

Lycée Teacher Affected by Palisades Fire

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $4,560

Campaign created by Azadeh Moni

Dear Lycée parents,

As our community faces the devastating aftermath of the recent wildfires, many families have lost homes, belongings, and much more. One of our teachers at the Palisades campus, Miss Dickey, has also lost her home and all her belongings and could use our help. Every dollar donated to this fund will directly provide essential necessities like food, shelter, clothing, etc. for her. Please join us in showing our collective strength and support by contributing whatever you can to help rebuild her life and restore hope.

Even small donations make a difference. We are beyond grateful for our amazing Lycée community.

Recent Donations
Sepi Monirabbassi
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
14 hours ago

Susan Brennan
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Jennifer Sidani
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

Vatelot Family
$ 300.00 USD
21 hours ago

Sending you love and support in this devastating time. Thank you for all what you have done for our kids.

Andron Family
$ 500.00 USD
21 hours ago

Sending our love and sharing your heartbreak. Thank you for everything you do for our children.

Ai Halvur
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Send our love to you

Maura Unger
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Gwyneth Motta
$ 2000.00 USD
22 hours ago

Dear Miss Dickey, Sending you love and strength during this very difficult time.

Della Di
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Natalia PETROVA
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Robert Berk
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Royse Ann Gilliland
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

