Lycée Teacher Affected by Palisades Fire

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,560
Dear Lycée parents,
As our community faces the devastating aftermath of the recent wildfires, many families have lost homes, belongings, and much more. One of our teachers at the Palisades campus, Miss Dickey, has also lost her home and all her belongings and could use our help. Every dollar donated to this fund will directly provide essential necessities like food, shelter, clothing, etc. for her. Please join us in showing our collective strength and support by contributing whatever you can to help rebuild her life and restore hope.
Even small donations make a difference. We are beyond grateful for our amazing Lycée community.
Sending you love and support in this devastating time. Thank you for all what you have done for our kids.
Sending our love and sharing your heartbreak. Thank you for everything you do for our children.
Send our love to you
Dear Miss Dickey, Sending you love and strength during this very difficult time.
