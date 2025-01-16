Ministry in Paraguay

Hi, we are the Zenahlik family, missionaries in Paraguay. We have opened this account for churches/individuals to be able to send us love offerings that will go toward vehicle repairs, a tuition fee, and for our mission work in Paraguay. We have been here for almost nine years (May 11th we'll have been here for nine years). During our first year here, we worked on paperwork for permanent residency and studied Spanish. February of 2017, I started working at a nearby school teaching English as a second language, my children attended the school as well in order to learn Spanish. In June 2017, right before we received our permanent residency, our middle daughter passed away from cancer. We didn't know that she was sick. She didn't have any symptoms until a few weeks before she died. She was diagnosed with bronchitis and asthma which she was treated for. Three days after she finished her meds for bronchitis she was admitted to the hospital. The doctors did a cat scan and found a large tumor that wrapped around her esophagus, lungs and the major arteries of her heart. She passed away the next evening, June 15th, and was buried the next day. Losing her has been very difficult for our family, but God has used this pain for good. We have been able to comfort and weep with others who are going through loss.

God has been good to us, we have been able to minister to different people here, start Bible studies, lead people to Christ, pass out gospel tracts, pray with neighbors and complete strangers as they go through difficult times, and share what God has blessed us with.