Supporting The Minda Family

The Minda family is a part of the Minooka community and the Tri-City Wolverines family for many years. We are looking to raise money to offset the financial burden that they have recently incurred due to lengthy hospital stays and medical bills for Rick.

Rick suddenly became ill a few months ago and is unable to work. He has been in and out of the hospital numerous times over the past few months and is currently hospitalized for an unforeseen time frame. Jamie has been at his side and is also unable to maintain full time work hours. Any help you can give to this amazing family is greatly appreciated.

A little background about the Minda family, if you know any one of them they would and have given the shirt off their back to help anyone in need. Both Tyler and Lexie, their children, have been a part of the Minooka school district and Tri-City Wolverines their entire youth career. Tyler is a Minooka high school football player, Lexie a part of Tri-City cheer for 8 years. If you have been to any one of these games I’m sure you’re familiar with this family and their involvement and support for both of these organizations.

Rick is strong and a fighter. He has already beat 2 brain tumors but that has left him with a weak immune system.

We are asking that our community rally around this family who has given so much back to others. 100% of any money received will be going to the Minda family during this difficult time.