Supporting The Minda Family

Campaign created by Susan Wood

Campaign funds will be received by Jamie Minda

The Minda family is a part of the Minooka community and the Tri-City Wolverines family for many years. We are looking to raise money to offset the financial burden that they have recently incurred due to lengthy hospital stays and medical bills for Rick. 

Rick suddenly became ill a few months ago and is unable to work. He has been in and out of the hospital numerous times over the past few months and is currently hospitalized for an unforeseen time frame. Jamie has been at his side and is also unable to maintain full time work hours. Any help you can give to this amazing family is greatly appreciated. 

A little background about the Minda family, if you know any one of them they would and have given the shirt off their back to help anyone in need.  Both Tyler and Lexie, their children, have been a part of the Minooka school district and Tri-City Wolverines their entire youth career.  Tyler is a Minooka high school football player, Lexie a part of Tri-City cheer for 8 years. If you have been to any one of these games I’m sure you’re familiar with this family and their involvement and support for both of these organizations.

Rick is strong and a fighter. He has already beat 2 brain tumors but that has left him with a weak immune system. 

We are asking that our community rally around this family who has given so much back to others.  100% of any money received will be going to the Minda family during this difficult time. 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Mayoral Family
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Kristin Ulm
$ 50.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Coach Larsen
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 hours ago

The Ezeldin Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Thinking of you all. Stay strong and keep pushing, Rick. Sending lots of hugs and healthy wishes. We love our Minda Family ❤️

Connie Brumund
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Alexis Banovetz
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Lauren Mikos
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Denise Demetral
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Kudla Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Prayers

Chris Wilks
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

The Kellys
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Love you guys! Healing thoughts and prayers.

Fritchen
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Arnold Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Kim Heck
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

Bailey Sachtleben
$ 40.00 USD
6 hours ago

Keeping you and your family in my prayers!

Natalie Ash
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Sending prayers and well wishes to the family.

Webb
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Papiez Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Stay strong! Sending lots of prayers !

