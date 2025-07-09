Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House





Restoration after ruin. Justice after silence.

A home that has sheltered many is now in need of shelter itself.

Quick Overview

In October 2023, over 170 gallons of heating oil were released into the basement of Mimi’s family’s home and the heart of her work, creative endeavors, and ministry.

The oil contaminated the ground beneath, making the home toxic and uninhabitable.

Both homeowners insurance and the oil delivery company’s insurance denied the claims.

To date, Mimi has lost over $60,000 in rental revenue, which was 95 percent of her income at the time of the spill.

Cleanup and environmental compliance are expected to cost at least $50,000.

During this time, Mimi was also still recovering from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from a 2022 car accident. This affected her ability to work as well as she had before the accident.

Ever since Mimi’s husband Bobby passed away unexpectedly, just three weeks after they bought the house in 2007, this home has served as a refuge for people in crisis and has been a place of healing and restoration for Bobby’s and Mimi’s children, for Mimi, and for many others since. Mimi hopes this sanctuary can continue to serve and shelter others for years to come.

What Happened

On October 3, 2023, following a heating oil delivery ordered the previous day, more than 170 gallons of oil were released into Mimi’s basement, soaking the dirt floor and surrounding soil.

Mimi was away from home caring for her mother in hospice at the time of the spill, but her tenants — a single mother caring for five children — were immediately displaced.

Mimi’s mother passed away two weeks later. Because of the spill, Mimi and her family could not return to her home during the cold weather months, making an already painful season even more difficult, deeply affecting her daily life, her work, and her ability to continue the ministry that has served so many over the years.

Both homeowners insurance and the oil company’s insurer denied the claims. Many homeowners in Massachusetts and beyond don’t realize that oil spills aren’t typically covered unless a specific rider is added to their policy — a costly and painful reality Mimi is now living.

This is something Mimi wants others to be aware of, to help prevent similar situations for families and homeowners across the state.

For over 10 years, top lawyers and advocates have been pushing to change Massachusetts laws to require better oil spill coverage — but those efforts have been repeatedly blocked, leaving homeowners vulnerable.

How Donations Will Be Used:

Licensed site professionals and state-mandated environmental cleanup — because Mimi cares deeply about restoring the environment safely and responsibly

Legal or technical advocacy as needed

Temporary housing, basic needs, and recovery costs

Funds will be kept in a high-yield savings account until at least $38,000.00 is available to hire contractors and begin cleanup

Restoring the home as a refuge through The EZER House





Please join in praying for:

Year-round housing and stability

Peace and strength for Mimi

Financial provision and legal favor

Supportive partnerships for this cleanup

﻿Help spread the word — this issue affects many homeowners who may not realize their policies don’t cover heating oil spills unless riders are added.

Share this campaign widely to amplify Mimi’s urgent need.

Why It Matters

This home has been a sanctuary for family, friends, and, at times, even strangers, as well as the heart of Mimi’s work, creative projects, and ministry — very often a refuge for those in crisis. Since Mimi and her late husband Bobby bought it in 2007, it has provided a place of healing, restoration, and great joy for their children, Mimi, and many others from the United States and around the world.

Mimi founded The EZER Foundation in 2023 to continue this mission of shelter and restoration for trauma survivors. In Hebrew, EZER means “a powerful God-kind of rescue” — and that’s what this home has represented for so many over the years. It’s also what Mimi is praying for now.

Mimi wants her family to finally be able to come home year-round and hopes this sanctuary can continue to serve and shelter those in need for years to come. Your support will help restore this vital space and the hope it represents for Mimi and the many survivors she serves now and hopes to serve into the future.

From the bottom of Mimi’s heart — thank you.

Thank you for taking the time to listen, to care, and to consider lending your support. Every bit of attention, every share, every donation, and every prayer matters more than words can express.