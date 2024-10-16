Big Kevin's Medical Costs

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,170
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Mimande
Over the course of the last two months, our husband and dad has been suffering through what has been the hardest time for our family. He has survived multiple complications that have led to only more questions than answers. He is currently suffering from Necrotizing Pancreatitis primarily with other complications as well. With prayer and trust that God is going to heal him, he is still on a long path to recovery. Unfortunately, medical bills as well as general monthly expenses have been put on the back burner to help ensure that he get the treatment he needed.
Every one of us has been thankful that God has provided for us through the process and still trusts that He will provide for us now. We understand that everyone is going through tough financial times right now but we are asking for anything you can do to help out. We are looking at potentially a very large cost coming soon, especially if at home treatment is needed due to exhausting medical coverage.
We thank you all for your continued prayer for us all and for your consideration in helping with whatever God places on your heart.
Praying 🙏 for fast health and God to provide all of your needs. Love you guys!
Given by two close friends. Praise God for His provisions!
Love you guys!
You and your family mean the world to me. Praying for you all during this time!
Sending Love-filled thoughts and prayers to you all and prayers for Kevin’s healing and speedy recovery ❤️🩹
Praying🙏
not much but glad i can pitch in a little
Prayers are with you and your family
Praying for your whole family
October 16th, 2024
Hi all,
We just received an update regarding the latest CT scan from 10/11. The meeting was very emotional because recently Dad’s white blood count has been elevated the past few days. Unfortunately, one of the blood clots that has been monitored has grown and is extending. We do have a meeting with a hematologist to check what is going on but that won’t be until 10/25.
Health coverage for Dad to be in the nursing home has expired so he is now at home being checked by a nurse multiple times a day. This is all to say that the pancreas is not getting better and all is preventing removal of the gallbladder which should help in the recovery and healing.
We seek continued prayers for the family as not only are medical expenses starting, Melanie and Tom have been staying home taking care of him because there were multiple occurrences of inadequate care. This has prevented them from working full time to take care of regular expenses.
Please share and pray for us all as we try to navigate hopefully the final stages of this.
