Help Millersville Detectives Fight Corruption

Help Two Courageous Officers Fight Back Against Corrupt Adversaries!

Detective Michael Candler and Captain Todd Dorris are dedicated law enforcement officers with the Millersville Police Department in Tennessee. They have devoted their careers to protecting their community, investigating serious crimes, and ensuring justice is served. However, because of their integrity and commitment to exposing corruption, they have been unfairly targeted in a coordinated campaign designed to destroy their reputations, interfere with legitimate law enforcement operations, and obstruct justice.

Why They Need Your Help

In 2024, Det. Candler and Capt. Dorris worked on high-profile criminal investigations, including an operation targeting child predators and a probe into corruption and financial misconduct in local government. Their efforts led to arrests, exposed criminal networks, and uncovered alarming misconduct. However, these actions made them enemies of powerful adversaries—including individuals and organizations involved in an elaborate smear campaign designed to discredit them, sabotage law enforcement efforts, and destroy their careers.

The Fight Against Corruption

Det. Candler and Capt. Dorris are not backing down! They have filed a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) lawsuit to expose the criminal conspiracy against them and hold their corrupt adversaries accountable.

This lawsuit isn’t just about clearing their names—it’s about fighting back against corruption, political weaponization of law enforcement, and those who exploit the justice system for personal and financial gain.



Where Your Donations Will Go



All funds raised will be used for:

✅ Legal defense – covering attorney fees and court costs for fighting these false accusations.

✅ RICO litigation – exposing and dismantling the corrupt network that orchestrated these attacks.

✅ Fighting for justice – standing up for truth, accountability, and integrity in law enforcement.

Stand With These Brave Officers



Michael Candler and Todd Dorris put their lives on the line to protect others. Now, they need YOUR help. They are fighting not just for themselves, but for every honest police officer who risks being falsely accused when they stand up against corruption.

Join us in supporting their fight. Every donation, no matter how small, brings them one step closer to justice. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign to raise awareness.