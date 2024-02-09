Consider contributing for someone you love and let us know how we can help.







Our military and first responders live high-stress lives. They sacrifice their time, their bodies, their minds--their peace--so that we can have ours. We want to give back by offering opportunities for therapeutic relief--starting with massage therapy, but the possibilities are endless! Our goal going forward is to partner with others to offer all types of therapies. We want to serve not only our military and first responders, but also their families and veterans.

For more information please visit our web site at milfirst.com, or email us at milfirst.npo@gmail.com.