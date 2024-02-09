Monthly Goal:
USD $10,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,250
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by MilFirst
Our military and first responders live high-stress lives. They sacrifice their time, their bodies, their minds--their peace--so that we can have ours. We want to give back by offering opportunities for therapeutic relief--starting with massage therapy, but the possibilities are endless! Our goal going forward is to partner with others to offer all types of therapies. We want to serve not only our military and first responders, but also their families and veterans.
For more information please visit our web site at milfirst.com, or email us at milfirst.npo@gmail.com.
We are a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
Jason! Thank you! Thank you! The world needs more people like you! Kay
Jason, Paying it forward as you gracefully covered my families massages on Saturday, 5 Oct! I was completely caught off guard and truly appreciated your kind and thoughtful actions! You are doing something wonderful! R, Bill Dubay
May the Lord bless you as you serve others!
Love what you are doing!
