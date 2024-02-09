Campaign Image

MilFirst NPO

Monthly Goal:

 USD $10,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,250

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Jason Hayes

Campaign funds will be received by MilFirst

MilFirst NPO

Consider contributing for someone you love and let us know how we can help.


Our military and first responders live high-stress lives. They sacrifice their time, their bodies, their minds--their peace--so that we can have ours. We want to give back by offering opportunities for therapeutic relief--starting with massage therapy, but the possibilities are endless! Our goal going forward is to partner with others to offer all types of therapies. We want to serve not only our military and first responders, but also their families and veterans.

For more information please visit our web site at milfirst.com, or email us at milfirst.npo@gmail.com.

We are a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Kay Tomczak
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Jason! Thank you! Thank you! The world needs more people like you! Kay

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
3 months ago

Jason, Paying it forward as you gracefully covered my families massages on Saturday, 5 Oct! I was completely caught off guard and truly appreciated your kind and thoughtful actions! You are doing something wonderful! R, Bill Dubay

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

May the Lord bless you as you serve others!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Love what you are doing!

