Support for Miquette Elkins for Cancer Treatment

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $10,655
Miketz is currently seeking treatment for Primary Peritoneal Carcinomatosis cancer, a rare, 7 in 1 million type of cancer that is very difficult to treat. On Wednesday Miketz and Gary will leave for Dallas, TX to see an OBGYN Oncologist who specializes in her cancer to establish care there. After this they will continue on to Arizona to meet with the medical staff for Envita. Envita specializes in targeted treatment and genetic testing for cancers. Testing at Envita will continue for 1 month and then they will create a specific, lower dose of targeted radiation for her cancer DNA that will not kill as much of the surrounding tissues and organs.
The total of the cost of treatment that is listed for this fundraiser will be for going through the preferred treatment location in Arizona. That would allow for the company, Envita, to create and complete her treatment from start to finish. They will be there for a minimum of 3 months if all the necessary funds are obtained. During this time they will also need to come up with additional funds to obtain a place to live, groceries, gas money, etc. Gary will also mostly be out of work during this time and will have to fly back and forth occasionally for work to keep insurance effective. If they are not able to obtain the full amount they hope to be able to go back to the Dallas location and have the remaining treatment completed there.
Gary and Miketz are currently working on selling a piece of property to assist with the cost of treatment and living expenses and are waiting on their healthshare to confirm or deny partial assistance. However, even if this comes through, they are still needing significant help with the costs.
Many of their friends and family have requested how to assist so I am creating this fundraiser to give everyone who would like to assist them a direct link to donate during this process. Thank you so much for all who have, are, and will be donating!
I will be able to update on here as I receive updates from Miketz!
Praying for all your needs to be met by our Heavenly Father and for miraculous healing.
May healing be in the leaves. ;)
You will continue to be in our prayers....shalom
It’s an honor to pray & give. Praying for you to receive a miracle of complete healing.
We are praying for you all! ~Josh & Mya Humphrys
May the Creator of the universe bring you growth, healing and shalom. Gam Zu l’tovah. Ayn od milvado. Be strong and courageous.
Praying for you
Praying for complete healing and comfort during this challenging time.
I pray if YAHSHUA HaMasiach is willing you be healed in the power and authority of YAHSHUA HaMasiach I pray you have comfort and love in this season don't give up
May the Lord give you and yours peace and healing during this difficult time.
January 7th, 2025
We are back from AZ and Dallas. I wanted to give an update on the treatment available and results of last CT scan.
Update:
When we arrived in AZ, the cost of treatment was twice what we understood prior to arriving. While there, we learned of 3 other clinics that have the treatment that I need for half the cost. As it is rare, and very difficulty to treat we are attempting to go with the best practice for treatment. Also while in AZ I had testing completed through a standard Oncology department and they informed us that we needed to start treatment ASAP as the "caking" is growing and has penetrated my colon wall in 2 places. Their oncologist also said that the chemo that I would receive from any standard oncologist does not work to treat the specific diagnosis on my biopsy. So that door is now closed. One of the 3 clinics that does treat the diagnosis on my biopsy is in Atlanta a few hours from home. It is 80K for a total of 12 weeks of treatment with 4 week intervals, plus 2 months of lodging expenses. This covers the first and last month of lodging during treatment as the second month I have the ability to be at home. We currently have $20k now and need $27,500 more to be able to start next week. The remaining cost of treatment, approximately 40K, will need to be paid before starting the 3rd month. We have since drastically reduced the cost of the cabin with 5 acres and have had a few investors and builders looking at it. Hopefully if this is able to sell soon it will cover the cost of the second 40K. Lodging should cost $600.
Thank you for all of the prayers, emails, cards, letters and support. We are striving to be good stewards of all that we have been blessed with and what a blessing you have been to us! I pray and plan on beating this and will write up all that we have learned so no one has to go through all the setbacks, dead ends, and misinformation we have had to get the real help that they need. There are alternatives that work so much better than the standard care. Especially concerning long term quality of life!
