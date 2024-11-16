Support for Miquette Elkins for Cancer Treatment

Miketz is currently seeking treatment for Primary Peritoneal Carcinomatosis cancer, a rare, 7 in 1 million type of cancer that is very difficult to treat. On Wednesday Miketz and Gary will leave for Dallas, TX to see an OBGYN Oncologist who specializes in her cancer to establish care there. After this they will continue on to Arizona to meet with the medical staff for Envita. Envita specializes in targeted treatment and genetic testing for cancers. Testing at Envita will continue for 1 month and then they will create a specific, lower dose of targeted radiation for her cancer DNA that will not kill as much of the surrounding tissues and organs.

The total of the cost of treatment that is listed for this fundraiser will be for going through the preferred treatment location in Arizona. That would allow for the company, Envita, to create and complete her treatment from start to finish. They will be there for a minimum of 3 months if all the necessary funds are obtained. During this time they will also need to come up with additional funds to obtain a place to live, groceries, gas money, etc. Gary will also mostly be out of work during this time and will have to fly back and forth occasionally for work to keep insurance effective. If they are not able to obtain the full amount they hope to be able to go back to the Dallas location and have the remaining treatment completed there.

Gary and Miketz are currently working on selling a piece of property to assist with the cost of treatment and living expenses and are waiting on their healthshare to confirm or deny partial assistance. However, even if this comes through, they are still needing significant help with the costs.

Many of their friends and family have requested how to assist so I am creating this fundraiser to give everyone who would like to assist them a direct link to donate during this process. Thank you so much for all who have, are, and will be donating!

I will be able to update on here as I receive updates from Miketz!