Supporting Mike and Mia Valentine

On behalf of the Valentine family, I would like to ask for your help - on November 5th, 2024, our dear friend, the Honorable Michael J Valentine Jr., was tragically taken from us when he was shot dead at his home in Albion, IL; he was 43 years old and a successful and prominent figure in the community. His life and presence had a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and he will be greatly missed.



The suspected shooter has been arrested and charged, and unfortunately, the suspected shooter is Michael’s wife and the mother to their two young children, Mike (5) and Mia (7). If convicted, she will go to prison, and the children will grow up without either parent being present.



This is why I’m asking for your help - any and all funds will go directly to Mr. & Mrs. Michael J. Valentine Sr. for the exclusive benefit of Mike and Mia. The children have their entire lives ahead of them, please help us help them through this unthinkable tragedy.



Thank you very much for your consideration.



Below is a link to a Newsweek post regarding the incident:

https://www.newsweek.com/illinois-judge-shot-michael-j-valentine-wife-murder-1984572



