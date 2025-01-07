Supporting Mike's Surgery after being assaulted

On January 3rd both my husband Mike and I were assaulted at our home by his brother. He showed up unannounced and we were both outside doing yard work so our garage was open. Despite our efforts to get him off of our property, he continued to hit us and unfortunately Mike got the worst of it. After leaving the E.R. he was referred to an orthopedic specialist who has confirmed he will need ligament reconstruction on his right hand. Mike and I have always been pretty healthy and do not have the best insurance. God has answered our prayers though and we applied for an emergency insurance that goes into effect immediately. Our medical bills are adding up but now our deductible has been reduced to 2500 from the 7000 I had first posted. As many of our family and friends know, we have sacrificed a whole lot to live off of one income and homeschool our 4 children. Currently, I work part time but I'm not sure if this will even cover our regular bills.

As much as I hate to ask, myself and the kids need my husband in every shape and form. As if the mental load of all of this isn't enough, we have to focus on his healing on top of going through every legal avenue we can think of. This has torn our family apart and we don't know what will happen next. My husband has always worked with his hands in construction. We are completely lost as to what will happen next. I'm just praying for a miracle so we can get him the medical help that he so desperately needs at the moment. The orthopedic specialist told us if he doesn't have surgery by next week that he could lose all mobility to that finger.

I know for a fact the enemy is mad and is attacking our family. He wants us to fall apart. He wants us to give up, but we won't. If you can donate please do as any amount will help. If you cannot, I beg you to please pray for our family. Pray pray pray. Thank you for reading.