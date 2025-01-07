Supporting Mike's Surgery after being assaulted

Goal:
On January 3rd both my husband Mike and I were assaulted at our home by his brother. He showed up unannounced and we were both outside doing yard work so our garage was open. Despite our efforts to get him off of our property, he continued to hit us and unfortunately Mike got the worst of it. After leaving the E.R. he was referred to an orthopedic specialist who has confirmed he will need ligament reconstruction on his right hand. Mike and I have always been pretty healthy and do not have the best insurance. God has answered our prayers though and we applied for an emergency insurance that goes into effect immediately. Our medical bills are adding up but now our deductible has been reduced to 2500 from the 7000 I had first posted. As many of our family and friends know, we have sacrificed a whole lot to live off of one income and homeschool our 4 children. Currently, I work part time but I'm not sure if this will even cover our regular bills.
As much as I hate to ask, myself and the kids need my husband in every shape and form. As if the mental load of all of this isn't enough, we have to focus on his healing on top of going through every legal avenue we can think of. This has torn our family apart and we don't know what will happen next. My husband has always worked with his hands in construction. We are completely lost as to what will happen next. I'm just praying for a miracle so we can get him the medical help that he so desperately needs at the moment. The orthopedic specialist told us if he doesn't have surgery by next week that he could lose all mobility to that finger.
I know for a fact the enemy is mad and is attacking our family. He wants us to fall apart. He wants us to give up, but we won't. If you can donate please do as any amount will help. If you cannot, I beg you to please pray for our family. Pray pray pray. Thank you for reading.
Sorry to hear and I hope you reach your goal quickly!
I am so shocked by what happened to you and your husband. I am so sorry Macy. You don’t deserve what happened. I will be praying for you and Mike and the upcoming surgery.
Praying fervently for your family!! Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path. Asking for the Lord to provide in amazing ways that'll bring Him glory.
So sorry that this happened! Keeping y'all in prayer!
We love yall and please let us know what we can do for you! We are here for yall!
My prayers are with you all.
January 11th, 2025
We have a scheduled surgery for the 17th but it seems forever away. The first hospital that had something sooner wouldn't accept our insurance unfortunately. Monday we scheduled another appointment with a different surgeon to see if we can get in sooner than the 17th. Praying that God will pave the path to the right doctor! Thank you everyone for the prayers. I can feel God's presence as I have been able to grab many hours at work, when usually they limit me to 20. Please pray his hand doesn't get any worse and time will be on our side.
January 8th, 2025
With just one day of powerful prayers, we were able to schedule a consultation with an orthopedic surgeon this week. It seemed impossible to get into surgery by next week but anything is possible with God! Time is of the essence for his hand so we hope everything will work itself out. So many encouraging messages were received today and when we were feeling so drained, we now feel so refreshed. Thank you for your support and prayers.
