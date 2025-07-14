Mike Lindell Legal Appeal Begins

Campaign Image

For years, Mike Lindell has been a tireless fighter — not just for election integrity, but for people across America. From helping addicts find freedom through recovery, to providing thousands of jobs through American manufacturing, to standing boldly for truth when others backed down — Mike has always given selflessly. Now, he’s facing an overwhelming $400,000 legal battle as he appeals the massive lawsuits brought by voting machine corporations determined to silence him. This is urgent. Without immediate help, Mike won’t be able to continue this fight. We’re stepping in because we believe Mike shouldn’t have to stand alone — not after everything he’s done for others. If you’ve ever cheered him on, trusted his voice, or believed in his mission — now’s the moment to act. Give today. Share everywhere. We must raise this together — and fast!

Updates

The Work is far from over...

July 14th, 2025

Mike Lindell has been on the frontlines—tirelessly fighting for our country, sacrificing everything to expose the truth and expose election corruption in the USA. He’s taken the hits, paid the price, and still stands strong—for us. 

Now, it’s our turn to stand by him.

We are still $300,000 short of reaching our goal for Mike’s critical appeal. The clock is ticking. This legal battle is far from over, and the forces trying to silence him are counting on us to give up and surrender.

But if you know anything about Mike, you know quitting is never an option.

🙏 If you’ve already given—thank you. Please consider sharing this campaign with others who believe in the fight for truth.

💪 If you haven’t yet, now is the time to give—no matter the amount. Every dollar brings us closer to helping Mike continue his mission for secure, transparent elections.

Together, we can finish what we started.

Together, we can show Mike that WE are willing to fight for this country too!

➡️ givesendgo.com/mikelindell

Let’s close the gap and defend a great American CEO who never backed down.

#StandWithMike #SupportTheAppeal

We are in URGENT times!

July 9th, 2025

Mike has always given selflessly. Now, he’s facing an overwhelming $400,000 legal battle as he appeals the massive lawsuits brought by voting machine corporations determined to silence him. Without immediate help, Mike won’t be able to continue this fight

If you’ve ever cheered him on, trusted his voice, or believed in his mission — now’s the moment to act. Give today. Share everywhere. We must raise this together — and fast!


