Mike Lindell Legal Appeal Begins

For years, Mike Lindell has been a tireless fighter — not just for election integrity, but for people across America. From helping addicts find freedom through recovery, to providing thousands of jobs through American manufacturing, to standing boldly for truth when others backed down — Mike has always given selflessly. Now, he’s facing an overwhelming $400,000 legal battle as he appeals the massive lawsuits brought by voting machine corporations determined to silence him. This is urgent. Without immediate help, Mike won’t be able to continue this fight. We’re stepping in because we believe Mike shouldn’t have to stand alone — not after everything he’s done for others. If you’ve ever cheered him on, trusted his voice, or believed in his mission — now’s the moment to act. Give today. Share everywhere. We must raise this together — and fast!