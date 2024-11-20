Mike and Debbie Murphy Hospital Bills

UPDATE: Debbie did NOT need a double mastectomy. Her doctors are stunned! She went from Stage 4 with all lymph nodes involved, to NO lymph nodes involved and only the need for a lumpectomy. After a successful surgery, she still cannot care for Mike. He was in a Nursing Home for 10 days. He was neglected and abused. He developed bedsores, had a knot on his head from his roommate's cane, and friends who went to check on him found him sitting in his own filth. He cried when he saw them. My brother has never cried a day in his life!! The roommate attacked them with a cane that same day, and the nursing staff refused to help and threatened to call the police on them. Though it took a day to arrange transport, he came home Christmas Eve. The NEW NEED: he requires 24 skilled nursing help. Debbie CANNOT move him. She is still facing Radiation Therapy. Read the original Campaign below:

My brother, Mike Murphy (71 years old), has Lewy Body Dementia, along with Fibromyalgia and an earlier diagnosis of Parkinsons. He can no longer take care of himself. He requires physical help with everything: walking, showering, using the bathroom, etc.. His wife, Debbie Murphy (72 Years old), has been his sole care-giver. She has been undergoing Chemo for Breast Cancer throughout most of 2024. It has been getting increasingly difficult for her to physically help him. She will be having a Double Mastectomy in December of 2024. She will not be able to give Mike the attention and care that is required at this stage of his illness for at least 2 weeks, but most likely, she will need 3-4 weeks of recovery herself. They have no children, and there is no extended family near by.

She will owe at least $4700 copay for her surgery. He will require 3-4 weeks of hospitalized Respite Care. Only 5 out of 7 days are covered for the first two weeks. Week #3 & #4 are not covered at all and will cost around $3000 each. Debbie works at the church and has a church community that has been wonderful in offering help with meals and sitting with Mike while she has her Chemo each week. However, my brother will need professional nursing care around the clock while Debbie recuperates. She has been trying to save up the money already, but they need additional financial help. Any amount will make a difference. The goal is to raise funds for his hospital care and her copay. Anything beyond that will be used for durable medical equipment and supplies. It is Loaves and Fishes time! (Matthew 14:14-21, John 6:9-13, Luke 9:16-17, Mark 6:38-44)