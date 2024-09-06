The Bradley's Midwifery Move to the Philippines!

We know that there are 3 times in a person's life when they are most open to spiritual things; birth, death, and marriage. Pastors already offer the gospel through the celebration of joining two into one, and of life as a whole. Birth is a season where families are seeking spiritual answers and building intimate relationships with others in this season such as their doula, midwife, or Dr. This gives women a unique opportunity to come alongside growing families during this time and meet both physical and spiritual needs. We have seen the ripple effects by being a doula and training other Christian doulas to serve families through birthwork. Midwives have an even greater reach of influence on women and communities. As we were praying about where the Lord wanted us next, He led us to midwifery. Become a midwife so that you can train up future Christian midwives to be able to multiply the impact of birth ministry around the world! WOW, but God? This has been a conversation for the last few years of making sure this is the direction that He wants our family to go in. Midwifery isn't just a job, it's a lifestyle calling. In answering that call He led us to a very special school in order to fulfill this calling.

We are headed to Davao, Phillippines in Jan/Feb 2025 to attend midwifery school through Newlife International School of Midwifery. https://www.midwifeschool.org/ They offer a one-of-a-kind Christan missions midwifery approach to this career path and calling. Shanna will do her schooling as a combo of in-person and online classes while doing clinicals at the local birth center. The clinic itself was established in 1995 to serve families living in impoverished conditions who cannot afford quality maternal healthcare. Its mandate is simple; to show women and their families God's mercy and kindness in a practical way, just as Jesus taught. The hands-on and deeply relational skill of midwifery is proven to be a powerful avenue to bring God's love and kindness to suffering people.​​

Josh will be homeschooling the kids and plugging into local ministries as well. They will start off with language and culture learning first. Then, Shanna will be a full-time student for the next 2.5-3 hrs. As you can imagine moving overseas comes with many seen and unseen expenses. The Bradley family needs to raise a monthly salary for sustainability as well as a lump sum for upfront costs. If you would like to be a part of their monthly partnership team check out more here, https://missionstream.org/missionary/bradley.

The start-up cost will help cover flights, visas, a used vehicle, basic house supplies, furniture, midwifery school supplies and equipment, etc.