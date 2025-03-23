Midtown Church DR Missions Trip 2025

Hello everyone!

At Midtown Church, we believe in the power of prayer and giving as essential pillars of our faith. We are committed to supporting partner ministries worldwide through both spiritual and financial contributions and we are honored to be part of what God is doing in these places.

This July, we are excited to embark on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where 13 of our church members will serve alongside one of our dear partner churches, City of Grace. We are reaching out to our community to help fundraise. Your generous donations will directly support our efforts to serve City of Grace church and make a lasting impact on the community. Every contribution, big or small, is a vital part of our mission to bring hope and love to those in the Dominican Republic.



We ask for your prayers and your support. Please consider donating today to help us fulfill the Great Commission and spread the gospel to our neighbors in the Dominican Republic. Your gift is not just a donation; it’s an investment in lives changed and souls saved. Thank you for partnering with us as we answer God's call to serve and share His love.

