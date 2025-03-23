Campaign Image

Supporting Michelle Heredia Family

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Menda Eulenfeld

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Heredia Rippee

Supporting Michelle Heredia Family

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, around 5:30 am, My sister, Michelle Rippee Heredia, a single mom of 16-year-old twin boys, lost everything in a devastating apartment fire in Kimberling City, MO, near Branson. Thankfully, she and her boys escaped safely, but they lost all of their belongings.

This was a 4-alarm commercial structure fire at a three-story multi-family complex, causing significant damage. Multiple agencies responded for mutual aid, and all occupants were safely evacuated with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This fire affected 25 families, leaving them with nothing. Any support to my sister—whether donations, prayers, or shares—would mean the world as they begin to rebuild. Please help if you can!
Recent Donations
Show:
BenandBrandi
$ 150.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Love you guys! Let us know if you need anything at all!

Wayne Grant
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

I am glad no one in your family was injured. Please know that you all are in my prayers. May Gods peace and comfort keep you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo