Supporting Michelle Heredia Family

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, around 5:30 am, My sister, Michelle Rippee Heredia, a single mom of 16-year-old twin boys, lost everything in a devastating apartment fire in Kimberling City, MO, near Branson. Thankfully, she and her boys escaped safely, but they lost all of their belongings.



This was a 4-alarm commercial structure fire at a three-story multi-family complex, causing significant damage. Multiple agencies responded for mutual aid, and all occupants were safely evacuated with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.



This fire affected 25 families, leaving them with nothing. Any support to my sister—whether donations, prayers, or shares—would mean the world as they begin to rebuild. Please help if you can!