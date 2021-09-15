Michelina's Cancer Fund

Our dear friend Michelina, who is also close family to us, was diagnosed of breast cancer. She and her family need our support, especially through our consistent prayers, that they will be spiritually and physically strong to carry the crosses given to them. Please feel free to forward Michelina's name to your prayers groups, especially to our children, who we believe have very powerful prayers.

In addition, let’s help Michelina and her family to raise the funds that they will need for her medical expenses. Michelina is the breadwinner of her family, with elderly parents. She does not get medical or disability benefits from her job, and does not receive paid vacation or sick days. She has been out of work for many weeks, and expected to be away from work for indefinite period of time.

May the good Lord reward you for your prayers and kindness to our dear friend Michelina!



God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us!

Our Lady of Good Success, pray for Michelina and her family!

