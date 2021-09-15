Campaign Image

Michelina's Cancer Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $17,295

Campaign created by Karen Bertotti

Campaign funds will be received by Michelina Giuliano

Michelina's Cancer Fund

Our dear friend Michelina, who is also close family to us, was diagnosed of breast cancer.  She and her family need our support, especially through our consistent prayers, that they will be spiritually and physically strong to carry the crosses given to them.   Please feel free to forward Michelina's name to your prayers groups, especially to our children, who we believe have very powerful prayers.

In addition, let’s help Michelina and her family to raise the funds that they will need for her medical expenses. Michelina is the breadwinner of her family, with elderly parents.  She does not get medical or disability benefits from her job, and does not receive paid vacation or sick days. She has been out of work for many weeks, and expected to be away from work for indefinite period of time.

May the good Lord reward you for your prayers and kindness to our dear friend Michelina!

God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us!
Our Lady of Good Success, pray for Michelina and her family!
Saint Charbel, pray for Michelina and her family!
Saint Peregrine, pray for Michelina and her family!
Saint Agatha, pray for Michelina and her family!
Saint Rocco, pray for Michelina and her family!
Saints Cosmos and Damian, pray for her Michelina and her family!
Saint Michael, the Archangel, pray for Michelina and her family!
All saints and angels, pray for Michelina and her family!
 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

Mal Brijpaul
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with you and your loved ones.

John Andrews
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeremiah 29:11

Alfonso Saverino
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Nicholas
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you, and may Mary keep you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Rosa
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Gaetana Del Virginia Del Virginia Realtors
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Keeping you in my prayers🙏❤️🙏❤️

Donna Dispenzere
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

Karen Fajardo
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Ana Cruz
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

I pray the Lord blesses you and your family. He heals and he cures.

Alfonso Saverino
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Dr. Louis Gambetta
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

James L
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Good Luck!

