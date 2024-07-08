Donate to help Michal get medical treatment!

Some of you may remember I had a fundraiser almost 10 years ago. As I look over my past fundraiser and see all the people who donated to me I feel such deep gratitude. Because of this past help I was able to regain my ability to think, manage my depression and body pain for a time. I felt like the color in life had returned enough that I could recognize myself again. I grabbed for life. I was able to work, create a fundraiser for others with Lyme and I even wrote and performed my first solo show in San Francisco. I started to plan for a future again.







Unfortunately these last 5 years I've been spiraling downward again. During the process of creating the solo show I noticed I was struggling more. I was having trouble memorizing, I didn’t seem to be able to handle stress at all, my nervous system felt on fire, I was having heart palpitations and worsening fatigue. I felt the depression closing in and it took an enormous amount of energy to continue to rehearse. This was a culmination of a life’s work and when it was over all I felt was relief. For the next 3 years I could barely get out of bed. Sharp stabbing pain throughout my body, severe depression, extreme blood pressure swings, active infections going on simultaneously, severe anxiety, migraines, no energy and more. For the first time I had to let my Pilates business go completely as I couldn’t work at all. I’d always been able to will myself to push through if only for an hour a day, this time was different. My world got smaller and I got more isolated as my immune system was so low that I would get sick if I hung out with people and then the domino effect of all the bugs flaring would start again.





This last winter I was constantly fighting at least 10 different infections going on at the same time, taking turns at roaring loudest. I was feeling like my body was in the process of dying again. I got my doctor to run some blood work and a friend to help me out to get heavy metal testing done. These tests showed that I have extremely high levels of lead and mercury is still high. I am barely digesting fats or proteins. My body is barely producing hormones. My hypothyroid condition has worsened and I am anemic. I saw a functional medicine doctor at this time and she diagnosed me with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), stage 3 adrenal exhaustion, mold toxicity from having lived in a moldy house years ago, as well as continued Chronic Lyme disease and co-infections (which I was diagnosed with 20 years ago).







I now just found out the house I live in has toxic mold which makes sense because these flares have always seemed to slow in sunny dry weather. I feel like now that we are in summer I have a window of time to change the course of where this seems to be going. The remediation on the house needs to be done immediately and will cost thousands of dollars. In addition I know I need to do something more drastic in terms of my treatment. So I find myself reaching out for help with this fundraiser.





It has been difficult for me to feel that my life has had value when I’ve spent over half my life in bed but another part of me refuses to give up. I so deeply want to do my part to serve as I see humanity at this time at an unprecedented, critical fork in the road. I have been unable to perform but I trust I will do so again in whatever form emerges from these fires. Looking at what I have right now, I have writing that I have saved from the time I was 7 years old. I’m slowly putting together a book of this writing right now in a bid that it might help someone somewhere who has gone through experiences like mine to not feel so alone. As I’m doing that I’ve put some of the poetry and writing on Substack. Here’s a link. Feel free to check it out and share if you’re moved.









I promise I will continue to add more poetry to my Substack as I’m able, post on my progress and when I regain my health provide some light in the darkness for others who are suffering.





Thank you from my heart for reading this. Love, Michal





Estimated medical costs:

Either $24,000 for treatment at BioAdvanced Medical Center Tijuana every 3 months for 1 year or West Clinic Pocatella, Idaho $25,000 for treatment, travel costs and housing or Hoffman Centre in Calgary cost TBD

Testing for pathogens $1800 ($900 for first test, $900 retest after treatment)

DesBio treatments $1200 (8 kits at $150 each)

Chelation protocol (supplements) $1500

Dental care for cavitation treatment, with x rays and surgery $10,000

Mold remediation: $8,000



