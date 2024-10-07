Michael Faris Airline Mask Mandate Lawsuit

Raised:
USD $4,263
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Faris
In January of 2022, I set forth, without help from counsel, to hold the CDC and 5 major airlines accountable for their discriminatory and illegal behavior, in requiring all passengers to wear face masks.
Case #: 3:22-CV-00023-BJB-RSE Western District of Kentucky
The airlines, 8 months before the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate was issued and on their own accord, enforced masking of all passengers with no options to be excluded from the enforcement.
I have a medical exemption to wearing masks, which made their refusal to transport me, a direct violation of the Air Carriers Access Act.
I followed the law and submitted more than 13 complaints to the DOT, which is the agency charged with enforcing discrimination laws upon the airlines. After two years, I have still not been given a response from the DOT. I then followed this up, with a request for my senator, Rand Paul, to inquire why the agency had not responded. They have also disregarded his request.
My only avenue was to sue the airlines in court. After a lengthy, 2 year preliminary battle with jurisdiction questions and dismissal motions, the judge has decided to allow the case to be litigated on two causes of actions.
The Rehabilitation Act, which in part, explains that airlines may not discriminate any passenger for any reason if they agree to take federal financial assistance. With the CARES act funding, they are subject to violation of this law
The California Unruh Act, which is a state law that explains no business shall discriminate any human, anywhere, whatsoever.
Of the 800 paragraphs and 37 complaints, these two laws have stuck and can be litigated based on the facts.
As stated above, I have been litigating this without counsel. Your donation will be used to secure a reputable lawyer who is a freedom fighter that can get us to the judgement that is warranted.
If you cannot donate, I just ask that you share to someone who may be able to do so. If we wish to make sure this type of tyrannical control of your medical freedom is stopped, we must see this through. This is the last Mask mandate lawsuit in the country that has survived the motions to dismiss stage.
May god bless you all and I ask that you pray for our long journey of holding these bad actors accountable.
Thank you and your family for fighting this fight. We are rooting you on from Oklahoma!
I heard you on Real AF. Keep up the good fight. Thank you for what you’re doing.
Heard your story on Real AF. Keep up the fight and hold the corrupt responsible.
Peace is a day-to-day problem, The product of a multitude of Events and Judgements. Peace is not an "is," it is a "becoming" - Emperor Haile Selassie
Heard your story on Andy's show. Thank you for what you are doing!!
Hey Brother, hope this helps some. I heard about your on Andy's podcast.
Thank you for fighting for us all!
Hey Brother, I heard your story on Real AF with Andy. God bless ya brother. Keep up the fight.
Thanks for all you do.
Heard you on Real AF show. Keep fighting brother. Sic Semper Tyrannis.
From Real AF, never quit!
Hey Michael, I just got don’t listening to you speak about this on the REAL AF show. I’m proud for what you’re doing to stand up to these airlines for what has been done to you. No one should have to wear a mask any wear. It has been proven to not even save you from Covid. Therefore I wish you the best of luck for this case to be successfully dealt with in your benefit.
Give ‘em hell
This must never happen again.
Here from Real AF. Thank you for standing up for everyone of us who didn’t do it ourselves.
From Real AF - Keep it up. God chooses his warriors.
From real AF
Here from REAL AF! Keep fighting brother we need accountability!
