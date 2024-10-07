Michael Faris Airline Mask Mandate Lawsuit

In January of 2022, I set forth, without help from counsel, to hold the CDC and 5 major airlines accountable for their discriminatory and illegal behavior, in requiring all passengers to wear face masks.

Case #: 3:22-CV-00023-BJB-RSE Western District of Kentucky



The airlines, 8 months before the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate was issued and on their own accord, enforced masking of all passengers with no options to be excluded from the enforcement.

I have a medical exemption to wearing masks, which made their refusal to transport me, a direct violation of the Air Carriers Access Act.

I followed the law and submitted more than 13 complaints to the DOT, which is the agency charged with enforcing discrimination laws upon the airlines. After two years, I have still not been given a response from the DOT. I then followed this up, with a request for my senator, Rand Paul, to inquire why the agency had not responded. They have also disregarded his request.

My only avenue was to sue the airlines in court. After a lengthy, 2 year preliminary battle with jurisdiction questions and dismissal motions, the judge has decided to allow the case to be litigated on two causes of actions.

The Rehabilitation Act, which in part, explains that airlines may not discriminate any passenger for any reason if they agree to take federal financial assistance. With the CARES act funding, they are subject to violation of this law

The California Unruh Act, which is a state law that explains no business shall discriminate any human, anywhere, whatsoever.

Of the 800 paragraphs and 37 complaints, these two laws have stuck and can be litigated based on the facts.

As stated above, I have been litigating this without counsel. Your donation will be used to secure a reputable lawyer who is a freedom fighter that can get us to the judgement that is warranted.



If you cannot donate, I just ask that you share to someone who may be able to do so. If we wish to make sure this type of tyrannical control of your medical freedom is stopped, we must see this through. This is the last Mask mandate lawsuit in the country that has survived the motions to dismiss stage.

May god bless you all and I ask that you pray for our long journey of holding these bad actors accountable.











