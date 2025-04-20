Michaela's Equine Passion

Michaela's Equestrian Passion

1. The True Passion is from Within!

"A child's true passion and talent, cannot be measured by financial wealth alone,

it comes from deep within every heart, right from the start, wealthy or not.

When true passion or talent, of a child in need, is backed by any kindness through a financial deed,

this kind deed, becomes the seed,

that works like a hand in glove,

to bring to pass that childs true passion and love.

Shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart, the two become unstoppable when they both play their part."





2. A Fathers Graceful Appeal:-

Through my daughter's passion, I have grown to love this equine industry as well, even at 57yrs of age, and spend as much time with her at the yard as possible.

"As a driven, determined Father, as I'm sure most are for their children, I have endeavoured to pursue this passion with my daughter to obtain her riding lessons, certain riding apparel, etc via gifts and sponsorships, and now this awesome opportunity, this 1st NQF level of a NQF 5 level international Horsemanship course, afforded to her through the REC Equestrian Academy in the Western Cape, Capetown, South Africa.





Michaela also receives a full exemption for the High school she attends, being in a remedial class for her ADHD, placed there under the guidance of a school educational physiologist.

(The horse riding, and this whole industry is doing wonders for her, in and out of school.)





I'm humbly asking for any assistance from each/any individual/s, to help me complete this road I started walking and working towards with Michaela many years back, for her to complete these Horsemanship studies that REC have started her on, so that this young lady can be what she desires to be, and build an "unstoppable dream."





Campaign Distribution:-

This current campaign funds will go directly towards her first stage of studies, that being the first 3 levels of study fees, accomodation, travel, clothing attire, food, etc for this international Horsemanship course at the: https://www.recequestrianacademy.com/

I have an open book policy, so if anyone who is donating wants information or proof of funds collection/distribution, I will gladly provide information, contact details, email correspondence, etc.

There are also REC links below to show authenticity of the Academy, and you are welcome to check up her current registration.





This current campaign amount required, reflected in US dollars and/or Pounds, is approximately:-

11 000.00 US Dollars, or

8500.00 Pounds

Every Rand counts, however, every $50.00, or £50.00 from any individual, would certainly be a "super food" to help Michaela become that which she is able and passionate to be in this industry, and to achieve this goal in this short time remaining.

(Example:- in receiving just as little as 220 donations at $50.00 each, she could reach this goal).

Every small donation is welcome, and it would also be greatly appreciated if you could please repost and spread the word.

As I only work part time, and with my wife on a disability grant, we are not able to give this young lady that which she is passionate about and has the desire and ability to do.

I truly believe she can make a difference if given the right opportunity.

Just to reiterate, Like the Queen Bee that comes from nothing, your contribution could help make Michaela become great in this calling.

Every Donation counts - EVERY SHARE MATTERS.





3. Michaela's Progress Story:-

Michaela, my youngest, now 17, with 2yrs left in high school, has had a passion from 4yrs old, to be involved with horses, and to what she didn't know then, to be involved in the equine industry.

Due to financial restraints I have not been able to provide her this opportunity, however, at 14yrs old, a door opened for her to go for her 1st ride on her birthday, at the stables she used to look down on from our flat across the valley.





Being in the rustic outdoor furniture business, that's unfortunately is not very stable (where I currently still am), I have not been able to supply these needs on a regular basis, however, I had had a few decent orders around that time and was able to send her for 2 - 3 more rides but it was never going to solidify her in the industry.

On approaching the owner of the stables at the time to tell her Michaela wouldn't be continuing, she kindly offered to sponsor Michaela a 1hr ride a week, and that's where she started establishing herself with her riding skills over the last 3 1/2 yrs, that's untill a few weeks ago when the owner called me and expressed that she was in great financial difficulty with the stable yard and couldn't support Michaela anymore, and I could not afford these lesson fees for her to continue.





Hope Renewed

Michaela was really broken up and devastated as she now felt that her opportunity into the equine industry or simply working with horses, had come to a halt, however, two weeks before I was contacted by the owner with this disturbing news, I was encouraged to get her involved at the

https://www.coastalhorsecareunit.org.za/

In Camperdown, KZN, (South Africa), about 35 min from us into the country.





The CHCU, is a dynamic, non profit organisation, that fights cases on behalf of abused horses, or horses that can't be kept any longer by their owners, rehabilitate them, cares for them, then endeavours to re-home them by means of a safe adoption process.

Michaela has been there for the last three months or so now, on Saturday's, and is looking to get involved more during her school holidays along with a few days pony camp offered by the riding school she is at (new riding school detailed below).

She has been assisting with the feeding and care schedule of the horses, which includes a young foal who recently lost his mother to severe sickness after both were brought into the farm when the foal was just a month old (now approx 6 months). She is now working with him with basic halter training when she gets the opportunity.

She also assists with meds, dressing changes and evening stable checks, and skin conditioning washes, etc. (Sasha/blue Roan) when she has the opportunity.





This is the basis of Michaela's equine dream and passion, to be able to love and care for horses with compassion, to possibly train young horses, or horses in general, professionally ride (even if it's just entry level to get experience, then branch out to the compassionate care of other horses and their general wellbeing, to eventually enter the equine arena from an angle of true care and compassion.

She has a big heart and passion for this industry and applies herself to the best of her ability.





As She desperately needed to get back into riding at least twice a week, the starting point in order to pursue a course and career in stable management and horsemanship, through https://www.recequestrianacademy.com/

in the Western Cape, but has been put on hold due to her loss of riding lessons. (She needed at least 2-3 rides a week).

In desperation, about a month ago, I pursued a route, and emailed/whattsapped about 25 other riding schools in the surrounding area with an appeal for sponsorship for her to begin riding again...





New Horizons

The first night of that particular morning, prayers were answered, and the owner of Cotton lands riding school (established down the North coast now moved to Botha's hill/Assegay valley KZN), https://www.facebook.com/share/1A9vQhZK8s/

who has been in the industry for over 35yrs, a dressage trainer and champion, called us and has offered to train Michaela twice a week and to take her on most days of the school holidays in her pony camps.





It was truly a miracle, and Michaela could now pursue her passion again in the saddle.

She wasn't a dressage girl at first, however, it's teaching her to be disciplined and find rapour with the horses she rides and is really settling in, and loving it. She's being taught basic jumping too.

I do believe the industry would gain by her passion.

At some point, if she can't own or keep a horse, she would then look to leasing a horse on a 1/2 or full lease basis, possibly when starting work after her studies are completed.





These very important horsemanship studies, through REC Equestrian Academy, of which she has been afforded the opportunity by REC academy, and now registered to do the first level of a 5 level course, valued at 25000.00, will enable Michaela to successfully and confidently enter the Stud/Stable/equine arena, the sole reason that I am reaching out.

Kind Regards,

Geoffrey Botha



