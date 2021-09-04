Keep Up the Fight

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $28,570

Campaign created by Michael Yon

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Yon

Keep Up the Fight

The truth can not be found on TV. 

Famine is coming. War is already here, you just aren't being told that it is.

PANFAWAR: Pandemic, Famine, War. The deadly triangle since biblical times that always brings the horsemen.


The past few days have highlighted with stark clarity that truth is an endangered species and no Corporate Disinformation Outlet (CDOs, euphemistically called "mainstream news" ) will deviate from the current regime's lies.

Your donations to date have allowed Michael to appear on 

But to commit to this mission, investigate on the ground, and successfully operate requires logistical support of a magnitude above his previous missions.

Bring the truth back home to America and our allies.Please support Michael in any way you can.

Michael's works.can be found on Locals and his blogspot.

Locals:  https://michaelyon.locals.com/
Archive Dispatches:  https://michaelyon-online.com/Michael-Yon/Michael-s-Dispatches/

.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

thank you and god speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

thank you and god speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

thank you and god speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

thank you and god speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you, Michael. Praying for your safety, wisdom, and impact.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks from San diego

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

thank you and god speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Richard Strange
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you, Michael.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo