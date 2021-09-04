Keep Up the Fight

The truth can not be found on TV.

Famine is coming. War is already here, you just aren't being told that it is.



PANFAWAR: Pandemic, Famine, War. The deadly triangle since biblical times that always brings the horsemen.



The past few days have highlighted with stark clarity that truth is an endangered species and no Corporate Disinformation Outlet (CDOs, euphemistically called "mainstream news" ) will deviate from the current regime's lies.



Your donations to date have allowed Michael to appear on



But to commit to this mission, investigate on the ground, and successfully operate requires logistical support of a magnitude above his previous missions.



Bring the truth back home to America and our allies.Please support Michael in any way you can.



Michael's works.can be found on Locals and his blogspot.



Locals: https://michaelyon.locals.com/

Archive Dispatches: https://michaelyon-online.com/Michael-Yon/Michael-s-Dispatches/



.