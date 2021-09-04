Keep Up the Fight

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $28,570
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Yon
The truth can not be found on TV.
Famine is coming. War is already here, you just aren't being told that it is.
PANFAWAR: Pandemic, Famine, War. The deadly triangle since biblical times that always brings the horsemen.
The past few days have highlighted with stark clarity that truth is an endangered species and no Corporate Disinformation Outlet (CDOs, euphemistically called "mainstream news" ) will deviate from the current regime's lies.
Your donations to date have allowed Michael to appear on
But to commit to this mission, investigate on the ground, and successfully operate requires logistical support of a magnitude above his previous missions.
Bring the truth back home to America and our allies.Please support Michael in any way you can.
Michael's works.can be found on Locals and his blogspot.
Locals: https://michaelyon.locals.com/
Archive Dispatches: https://michaelyon-online.com/Michael-Yon/Michael-s-Dispatches/
.
Thanks from San diego
Thanks from San diego
God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.
thank you and god speed
Thanks from San diego
God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.
thank you and god speed
Thanks from San diego
God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.
thank you and god speed
Thanks from San diego
God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.
thank you and god speed
Thank you, Michael. Praying for your safety, wisdom, and impact.
Thanks from San diego
God bless you, Michael. You're doing great work.
thank you and god speed
Thank you, Michael.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.