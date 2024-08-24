Supporting Michael Wolsey Medical Fund

Michael was officially diagnosed with base of tongue cancer in February 2024

He had suspected throat cancer 2 years before and holistically treated it under a doctor’s care and was seeing progress until he started seeing some steady downward changes. After getting the official diagnosis of base of tongue cancer, Michael had nearly 7 weeks of radiation and chemo treatments out of state.



He has been home recovering for 5 months now, and dealing with all the after effects of radiation, including 2 trips to the ER. Recovery has had challenges along the way. His first 3 month scan showed significant eradication of the tongue tumor, and other areas of concern to watch in the next scan, which is in March 2025.



Throughout this journey, Michael has a strong faith in God and has leaned on Him every step of the way through the trials of this disease, and is continuing to do so through his treatment and recovery. Prior to being diagnosed, he faithfully served the Lord in various capacities, using the skills God has given him, and still looks for opportunities as he is able.

Michael had been able to work for the two and a half years leading up to his treatment at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in July 2024. During that time we paid for all holistic treatments, insurance, out of pocket expenses and much of our travel expenses on our own.

Most importantly, we would love your support through prayers for Michael as he navigates this recovery and follow up procedures and treatments as needed. Head and neck cancer treatment is very brutal for most people - usually 35 radiation treatments and 7 chemotherapy treatments over a course of weeks. Michael's treatment is following that path.

And if you would like to support him financially, we would be humbly appreciative. It is unknown when Michael will be able to return to work and there are ongoing scans for the foreseeable future..

We plan to use these funds for paying:

• insurance premiums while Michael is out of work

• medical costs not covered by insurance

• medical related out of pocket expenses

Any funds left over will be shared with others in the community battling cancer.