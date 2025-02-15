A Call for Help at Decadent Saint Winery

Dear Friends and Wine Lovers,

We reach out to you in a time of deep sorrow and urgent need. Decadent Saint Winery, a labor of love built by Michael and his late wife Carolee, is at a crossroads after a tragic accident in November 2024 that claimed Carolee’s life and left Michael severely injured. Anyone who knew Carolee would attest to her utter vibrancy and love for life.

Carolee was not only Michael’s amazing wife, she was also his business partner for over 13 years.

This tragedy has been devastating in more ways than one. Apart from the intense grief of losing her, he now faces continuing his life and business without her while still recovering from major injuries he received during the same accident, and bankruptcy.

In 2024 Decadent Saint was poised to end the year with $180K in the bank. However, during their two strongest sales months of Thanksgiving and Christmas, they lost about $150K in sales due to this tragedy, leaving them without sufficient revenue to continue.

Now, we are seeking to raise $150,000 to keep their dream alive. Michael’s greatest wish is to honor the legacy of his wife and prove the business a success and a reflection of all the love & effort she put into it since its inception.

Your support will help save the winery, preserve jobs, and honor the legacy they built together. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to restoring hope and continuing this cherished journey.

Decadent Saint Winery will reopen their tasting room at the end of March 2025 with a celebration of life in honor of Carolee. Please join us. You can follow the reopening of the winery at https://www.facebook.com/DecadentSaint/

Thank you for your generosity and support.