In Remembrance of Michael Brown

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved brother. Michael has gone through so much in his life and struggled terribly with depression and anxiety. On September 9th, 2024 he died from suicide. Our family is absolutely devastated by this tragedy and we are finding ways to piece back together our hearts after losing Michael. Despite all of the hurt and heartache that he suffered from in his life, he somehow always managed to put a smile on everyones face and loved everybody deeply. He was empathetic, smart, funny, kind, extremely patient, was always there for you no matter what, and truly had a heart of gold.

We are starting this campaign to raise money to cover funeral and cremation costs for Michael. I know many friends and family members wanted to send support so I wanted to create this as a way for anyone who wanted to help. I want to thank everyone for their love, support, prayers, and kind words during this time. I think I speak for everyone when I say this is the hardest and most heartbreaking thing we have ever dealt with in our lives.

Michael was very loved by everyone and we cared for him so deeply. He brought so much joy into our lives and I am so thankful to have had a little brother like him in this lifetime. I will miss him more than words could ever express. I wish I could do something to bring him back but I know his suffering is gone and he is at peace now.

One last thing I would like to say, if you or someone that you know is dealing with depression, anxiety, or suicidal ideation please get help or call 988. There is always a way to fix what is going on and there are so many resources out there. The pain of losing a loved one is something I wish no one else would ever go through. It may seem like there is nothing that can help or people don't care but I promise there are an abundance of resources and so many people who want to help.