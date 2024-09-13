Campaign Image

In Remembrance of Michael Brown

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,485

Campaign created by Jealyn Douglass

Campaign funds will be received by Devin Douglass



It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved brother. Michael has gone through so much in his life and struggled terribly with depression and anxiety. On September 9th, 2024 he died from suicide. Our family is absolutely devastated by this tragedy and we are finding ways to piece back together our hearts after losing Michael. Despite all of the hurt and heartache that he suffered from in his life, he somehow always managed to put a smile on everyones face and loved everybody deeply. He was empathetic, smart, funny, kind, extremely patient, was always there for you no matter what, and truly had a heart of gold.

We are starting this campaign to raise money to cover funeral and cremation costs for Michael. I know many friends and family members wanted to send support so I wanted to create this as a way for anyone who wanted to help. I want to thank everyone for their love, support, prayers, and kind words during this time. I think I speak for everyone when I say this is the hardest and most heartbreaking thing we have ever dealt with in our lives. 

Michael was very loved by everyone and we cared for him so deeply. He brought so much joy into our lives and I am so thankful to have had a little brother like him in this lifetime. I will miss him more than words could ever express. I wish I could do something to bring him back but I know his suffering is gone and he is at peace now. 

One last thing I would like to say, if you or someone that you know is dealing with depression, anxiety, or suicidal ideation please get help or call 988. There is always a way to fix what is going on and there are so many resources out there. The pain of losing a loved one is something I wish no one else would ever go through. It may seem like there is nothing that can help or people don't care but I promise there are an abundance of resources and so many people who want to help. 

Recent Donations
Franco
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Mary
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

My heart breaks for you and your family. I will remember Michael's sweet smile and spirit. Praying for you and sending love.

Kathryn Smart
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Dear Jealyn, Devin, and all of the Douglass Family, I'm so sorry ... Wish I could be there to help in some way. Michael is in my heart, thoughts, and prayers, as you all are... Love to all, Aunty Kate

Marshelle Johnston
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts!!

Tate Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord keep you and make His face shine upon you! Love you all!!!

Otis Napoleon
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Hannah Lee
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

my heart is with you guys in this time

Majors Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for all. We love you.

Susan Douglass
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

RIP sweet Michael

Rick DeBellis
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending lots of prayers and love

Mark and Leanne Douglass
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

We are so very sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers

Mark and Amanda Douglass
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Our love and support go out to you and your family

Viviana Gallardo
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Mrs Tichenor
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for all of his family and friends! Very sorry to hear this news.

Shaw Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

I’m so sorry for your loss, sending love to you and your family

Odabashian Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Levin Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We love you guys and are so sorry for your loss.

Update #1

October 7th, 2024

I would like to thank everyone who has donated to the campaign. You all have helped us tremendously and your support, prayers, and kindness mean the absolute world to our family. We are all beyond thankful. Michael’s memorial will be November 10th in Cheyenne Wyoming. If you would like to come please message me at 307-414-0811 and I can send you the memorial announcement. For those who cannot make it we will be having a livestream of the service. I can get the link to those who are interested as well. Again thank you to everyone!! 

