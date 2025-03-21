Help Us Honor Michael Pogue

Hello, my name is Simeon Pogue. I am the son of Angela Pogue and the late Michael (Mike) Pogue. I’m starting this fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for my father.

My dad was in kidney failure and needed a transplant. While I wasn’t a direct match, I donated my kidney to help move him to the top of the waitlist. Just three months later, on March 5th, a matching kidney became available. The transplant surgery was successful, and we were hopeful—this was supposed to give us more time together. But, heartbreakingly, it wasn’t meant to be. My father passed away on Saturday, March 8th.

He fought through so much—strokes, a heart attack, diabetes, and more—never giving up. But these health struggles made it impossible for him to secure affordable life insurance. While we are deeply grateful for the support and services we’ve received, funeral costs remain a financial burden on my family.

Thanks to generous donations from S&S Machine Shop, Pastor & Sister Mason of Landmark Bible Church, and other family friends, we’ve already been able to reduce our goal by $3,000. That leaves us with $10,000 to raise. It’s a big number, but the love and support we’ve already received remind me that we can do this together.

If you know my mother, you know she’s a worker. She will do whatever it takes to cover this cost—because that’s who she is. But I don’t want her to have to. After 45 years of marriage, she deserves the time and space to grieve without the stress of funeral expenses. I’ve also contributed to this fundraiser because I want to do everything I can to support my mom. But I know I can’t do it alone, which is why I’m reaching out for help.

99% of donations will go toward these unexpected costs (1% for fundraising platform cost). I know times are tough, and if you’re unable to contribute financially, I completely understand. But even sharing this campaign could make all the difference in reaching someone who can help.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at SimeonP@Stanford.edu.

With gratitude,

Simeon



