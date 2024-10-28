Honoring Michael Shane Carman

Raised:
USD $6,560
Campaign funds will be received by Life Recovery Ministries, Inc.
As we come together to remember Michael, we want to honor the kindness he spread, and the love he shared. We invite you to join us in honoring and remembering Michael.
As a way to support the Carman Family, Sandra has asked that this Carman Family Memorial Campaign be set up to benefit Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. (LRM), a non-denominational, not for profit religious-exempt recovery educational organization and an addition to the many churches that refer their members to LRM. Life Recovery Ministries, Inc., has been instrumental in helping the Carman Family throughout the past several years, and Sandra felt a desire to give back to the ministry in a way that would honor the memory of her beloved husband, Michael.
Your contribution to this campaign will help honor Michael's family by helping Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. It will also ensure that Michael's legacy of love and kindness lives on. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder of how many people Michael touched. Thank you for honoring Michael's memory and helping out Sandra and the Carman family and Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. by standing with the Carman family during this time.
Donation is for the Scholarship fund.
Prayers continue for Michael's Family!
I've had the honor of knowing Michael for the last six years, but the privilege of working side by side for the last two years. I'll always remember him for his kind soul and his calm presence. He was a devout family man, always sharing stories of his family's camping trips. He is sorely missed, but I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside him.
I worked with Michael for 5 years and truly going to miss him. He was special person; technically sharp and humber co-worker. We worked together on number of projects and during our time together we had opportunities to learn about each others family and hobbies. He was truly family man and cared deeply for them. Hard to fill void that Michael has left personally and professionally.
I met Michael when he came to interview with Arrow, and my first impressions were that he was a really friendly & clever guy. As well as being great at his job, I always enjoyed being on a call with him, as the first few minutes would be spent swapping details of life outside work, and listening to Michael chat with pride and love about his family was always time well spent.He'll be greatly missed
I didn't have the opportunity to work closely with Michael, but from the limited interactions I had it was clear he was special. He was always so positive and willing to help anyone no matter how busy his day was. He is definitely missed!
I had the honor of working with Michael for 7 years at 2 different companies. A brilliant man, I believe his true joy was in teaching others and investing in talent around him. Always kind and soft spoken, he invested in my professional growth from my beginning of my career. Michael, thank you for so many kind words, Friday debriefs, and leading so well.
Michael was consistently thoughtful, open-minded and willing to converse. He taught me to take time to get to know someone in depth. Such a good man and a strong inspiration to so many.
I had the privilege of working with Michael for over 6 years and not only was he a "champion" on my teams but a great friend. Not a day goes by that I don't think about reaching out to him and discussing something (not always work). His humble spirit, smile and laugh will be missed. Thank you, Michael, for touching my life and making me a better person. You will never be forgotten!
I always looked forward to phone calls with Michael. I always came away with some useful life message
I will truly miss working alongside him - our conversations about family camping trips, brainstorming solutions together, and sharing dinners in Tampa. He was remarkable person, and his absence will be deeply felt.
Michael was a dear colleague and friend. He was not only a dedicated and talented member of our team, but a kind and compassionate individual who touched the lives of many of us. I'll never forget the way Michael brought teams together to solve problems and deliver value for our business stakeholders. Your indelible smile and laugh will remain with me forever. I will miss you Michael.
In Honor and Thanksgiving for Michael's life, a life well lived to the Glory of God. We are inspired to live like Michael, this side of Heaven, and look forward to meeting him in Eternity with Jesus. In the meantime, our prayers, words and actions will support, encourage and comfort his beautiful wife, Sandra, and two sons.
It was my privilege to have participated in our group with Michael. Our opinions didn’t always agree but I admired his thoughts. Kindness always prevailed. RIP
