Honoring Michael Shane Carman

Michael Carman was devoted husband, loving father, son, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend to everyone who knew him. Michael had a gentle spirit and was kind and giving to anyone who needed his help. Michael was born on July 17, 1970, and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 25, 2024. Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra Michelle Carman, his two (2) sons, Nathanael Ashton Carman, and Aidan Mackinley Carman, his mother Mona Lee Hicks, his brother Ronald Floyd Hicks, and his two (2) nephews, Austin James Hicks and Hunter MacKenzie Hicks.





As we come together to remember Michael, we want to honor the kindness he spread, and the love he shared. We invite you to join us in honoring and remembering Michael.



As a way to support the Carman Family, Sandra has asked that this Carman Family Memorial Campaign be set up to benefit Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. (LRM), a non-denominational, not for profit religious-exempt recovery educational organization and an addition to the many churches that refer their members to LRM. Life Recovery Ministries, Inc., has been instrumental in helping the Carman Family throughout the past several years, and Sandra felt a desire to give back to the ministry in a way that would honor the memory of her beloved husband, Michael.



Your contribution to this campaign will help honor Michael's family by helping Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. It will also ensure that Michael's legacy of love and kindness lives on. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder of how many people Michael touched. Thank you for honoring Michael's memory and helping out Sandra and the Carman family and Life Recovery Ministries, Inc. by standing with the Carman family during this time.







