Micah’s Blessing to PICU at Advent Health

Micah was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a complex type of congenital heart disease (CHD) that is present at birth. The heart structure of children born with TOF restricts blood flow from the heart to other parts of the body, commonly causing their skin to turn blue, indicating that not enough oxygen is being carried through the blood. Micah has had two open-heart surgeries before the age of one.

While there is no cure for CHD, those with access to heart care can have operations to repair their heart and allow them to live a long life and thrive. Micah received immediate care for his heart condition at Advent Health in Orlando, Florida. We are so thankful Micah’s condition was found prior to birth. The medical team was prepared for Micah’s arrival.

In lieu of gifts we are humbly asking that you join our family in making a contribution towards the PICU team. This team does a wonderful job in caring for children like Micah! This blessing will help the department purchase necessary equipment and needs for patients and their families. They blessed us and now we want to bless them!

Micah’s life is a testimony unto Jesus Christ. We put our faith and trust in Jesus. We know all that has been done has given honor and praise to our Lord. On paper, Micah shouldn’t be alive, with all he has undergone. But because we serve a God who is able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, nothing is impossible for our God. We are still believing in full faith Micah is healed in Jesus name. It’s an honor Jesus chose us to be his parents.



We love you Micah, always and forever.



Mama, Papa and Jesus