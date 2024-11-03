Mia's gap semester

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,910
Campaign funds will be received by Mia Barker
In January 2025, I will be attending Bible School through Torchbearers International in Alicante, Spain. During my time in Spain, I will be learning and engaging with Scripture along with discipleship and community outreach and spiritual growth.
This experience is a unique opportunity for me to serve others, learn how to study the Bible, and grow my faith. I hope to be firm in my faith before I go off to pursue my plans of attending beauty school in the near future. After seeing my brothers' experiences on their gap years and how it impacted their faith, I decided I wanted that same impact for myself.
To make this trip possible, I am seeking financial support and would be incredibly grateful for any contribution you can make. I am eager to share my experiences with you and show you the impact of your support! You can follow me on Instagram at miabarker0 if you'd like to stay up to date with my experiences and prayer needs while I'm away!
Thank you for considering a partnership with me through this chapter of my life!
Donation from LIFE Fellowship Church
Rooting for you, Mia!! Can’t wait to hear how God moves in your life on this adventure. Much love and have fun in beautiful Spain!!—Ashley
Have a blessed trip! Hope you come home with so many stories of what God has done!!
This sounds like a great way to grow, learn and see the world. I’ve always wanted to go to Spain! Travel is essential! God bless
GOOD LUCK
Can't wait to hear what God is going to do, Mia!
Mia, we are so excited that you are taking this adventure! I’m sure it will be something you will never forget. It will ground you in scripture and prepare you for the rest of your life. We love you and are so happy that you have this opportunity. We will keep you in our prayers.
This is a lot of money. Don’t waste it on something stupid like cheez its.
You got this! Enjoy it!
So excited for you! :)
