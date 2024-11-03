Mia's gap semester

In January 2025, I will be attending Bible School through Torchbearers International in Alicante, Spain. During my time in Spain, I will be learning and engaging with Scripture along with discipleship and community outreach and spiritual growth.

This experience is a unique opportunity for me to serve others, learn how to study the Bible, and grow my faith. I hope to be firm in my faith before I go off to pursue my plans of attending beauty school in the near future. After seeing my brothers' experiences on their gap years and how it impacted their faith, I decided I wanted that same impact for myself.

To make this trip possible, I am seeking financial support and would be incredibly grateful for any contribution you can make. I am eager to share my experiences with you and show you the impact of your support! You can follow me on Instagram at miabarker0 if you'd like to stay up to date with my experiences and prayer needs while I'm away!

Thank you for considering a partnership with me through this chapter of my life!

