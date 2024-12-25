In loving memory of Qiang Mi & supporting Michael

Qiang "Emily" Mi left this world on Dec 21, 2024, leaving behind her loving husband Harry Xu and son Michael.

The funeral and memorial arrangement can be found in the link below:

https://www.edwardsfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Qiang-Emily-Mi?obId=34192456&source=SmsSh

There are options to send flowers on the above obituary page, Qiang loved flowers.

Emily's son Michael is 14 year old and needs special education, his education and care has been Qiang's priority. A trust has been set up for Michael, with trustees being Qiang's husband and Qiang's mom. In lieu of flowers for the memorial, donations can be sent through this page to benefit Michael's trust fund.

歌唱家米蔷在2024年12月21日去世。离开了爱他的丈夫Harry Xu 和儿子Michael.

追思会安排如下：

https://www.edwardsfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Qiang-Emily-Mi?obId=34192456&source=SmsSh

亲友们可以通过以上网页送花纪念，米蔷很喜欢花。除了送花，也可以通过本页面为米蔷儿子Michael的信托基金捐款，纪念逝者的同时支持家人。米蔷最挂念的是她14岁的儿子Michael，他有特殊教育需求。他们为Michael设立了教育基金信托，由米蔷的妈妈和丈夫共同管理，这个页面捐款会全数转给Michael的信托基金。



