In loving memory of Qiang Mi & supporting Michael

Raised:
USD $9,424
Qiang "Emily" Mi left this world on Dec 21, 2024, leaving behind her loving husband Harry Xu and son Michael.
The funeral and memorial arrangement can be found in the link below:
https://www.edwardsfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Qiang-Emily-Mi?obId=34192456&source=SmsSh
There are options to send flowers on the above obituary page, Qiang loved flowers.
Emily's son Michael is 14 year old and needs special education, his education and care has been Qiang's priority. A trust has been set up for Michael, with trustees being Qiang's husband and Qiang's mom. In lieu of flowers for the memorial, donations can be sent through this page to benefit Michael's trust fund.
歌唱家米蔷在2024年12月21日去世。离开了爱他的丈夫Harry Xu 和儿子Michael.
追思会安排如下：
https://www.edwardsfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Qiang-Emily-Mi?obId=34192456&source=SmsSh
亲友们可以通过以上网页送花纪念，米蔷很喜欢花。除了送花，也可以通过本页面为米蔷儿子Michael的信托基金捐款，纪念逝者的同时支持家人。米蔷最挂念的是她14岁的儿子Michael，他有特殊教育需求。他们为Michael设立了教育基金信托，由米蔷的妈妈和丈夫共同管理，这个页面捐款会全数转给Michael的信托基金。
We are deeply saddened by your loss and are praying for you and your family during this difficult time. May God’s love provide you comfort and strength, and may His grace surround you. Please accept this donation as a token of support and love for Michael.
RIP
Rest in Peace Mi Qiang. May God comfort and bless your family! Love, Wenmou & Mengying
愿米老师安息，一路走好！
愿徐夫人米蔷安息，汉平和家人节哀保重！
天津第一师范学校93音乐班 赵源 祝同学米蔷一路好走
Heaven gained a beautiful soul! May Emily rest in peace! May God bless, comfort, and strengthen Harry, Michael, and Emily's mom!
Dear Harry and Michael, We are so sorry for your loss. Please accept this gift in loving memory of Emily. We are here for you during this difficult time and always. - Your friends from Nankai High School Class of 1986 你的南开中学1986级校友
May Lord bless Qiang’s mother, husband and son Michael, Peace!
米蔷姊妹安息天父怀里！求主亲自安慰Harry弟兄， 米蔷妈妈和小Michale， 并带领祝福Michale一生的成长！ 🙏🙏 主内： Rick， 淑涓
大家都称呼我为村长，非常伤心失去一位如此美丽的姊妹。
It is painful to admit that sister Mi Qiang has left us. I pray Lord Jesus comfort her husband, son and each of us who is in pain. May He protect her beloved ones, guide them and bless them forever and ever! Rest in peace, Mi Qiang! AJ
逝者安息！愿Michael 继续得到亲人的关怀与爱护
一路走好
